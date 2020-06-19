Advertisement

Dads get in free on Father’s Day at Zoo Knoxville

Zoo Knoxville announced it will celebrate Father’s Day with free admission for all dads.
(Zoo Knoxville)
(Zoo Knoxville)(Zoo Knoxville)
Published: Jun. 19, 2020 at 2:21 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Zoo Knoxville announced it will celebrate Father’s Day with free admission for all dads.

The zoo will keep up with its annual tradition for free admission for dads on Sunday, June 21.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the zoo asked all visitors to make advanced online ticket reservations for timed entry. To get free Father’s Day admission use the promo code FATHERSDAY at checkout.

Zoo Knoxville is currently in Phase 2 of its reopening process. Guests can now enjoy the Safari Splash Water Play Are, giraffe feeding and access the Boyd Family Asian Trek.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WVLT News

LIVE: Neck restraint tactic removed from KPD Use of Force Policy, says Mayor Kincannon

Updated: 50 minutes ago
Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon on Tuesday announced changes to Knoxville Police Department’s Use of Force Policy.

Forecast

Stormy afternoon, much hotter this weekend

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Austin Bowling
Temperatures continue to inch up, but we also have more storms flaring up today. Enjoy the weekend ahead, with better rain chances next week.

WVLT News

Housing, rental markets booming in East Tennessee

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ashley Bohle
Experts say buying, selling and renting homes is on the rise.

WVLT News

Woman charged with driving under the influence with child in back seat

Updated: 1 hours ago
A Knoxville woman was arrested after police accused her of driving under the influence with her daughter in the backseat.

Latest News

WVLT News

Brett Hankison, Louisville detective involved in Breonna Taylor killing, will be fired

Updated: 2 hours ago
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer announced Friday morning that LMPD Det. Brett Hankison will be fired.

WVLT News

FBI agents at Breonna Taylor’s apartment Friday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By John P. Wise
Ninety-eight days after LMPD narcotics shot and killed a woman while serving a warrant at her apartment, FBI agents spent their Friday morning at the home of Breonna Taylor.

WVLT News

Hamblen Co. Schools gives parents learning options for students

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ashley Bohle
Hamblen County Schools has given parents the choice whether they want their student to learn virtually or in a classroom for the 2020/2021 school year.

WVLT News

NCAA: No championships in states with Confederate symbol

Updated: 2 hours ago
The NCAA is expanding its policy banning states with prominent Confederate symbols.

WVLT News

Hamblen Co. Jail COVID-19 outbreak leads to testing of 300 staff, inmates

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ashley Bohle
More than 300 employees and inmates at the Hamblen County Jail have been tested for the novel coronavirus after thirteen people tested positive.

WVLT News

Man charged with animal cruelty, DUI after Rutledge Pike crash

Updated: 3 hours ago
One man is behind bars after police accused him of crashing his truck while driving drunk, then leaving his dog at the scene.