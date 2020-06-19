Dads get in free on Father’s Day at Zoo Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Zoo Knoxville announced it will celebrate Father’s Day with free admission for all dads.

The zoo will keep up with its annual tradition for free admission for dads on Sunday, June 21.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the zoo asked all visitors to make advanced online ticket reservations for timed entry. To get free Father’s Day admission use the promo code FATHERSDAY at checkout.

Zoo Knoxville is currently in Phase 2 of its reopening process. Guests can now enjoy the Safari Splash Water Play Are, giraffe feeding and access the Boyd Family Asian Trek.

