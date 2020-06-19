Advertisement

Dollywood’s Splash Country reopens with restrictions, extra sanitizing

Dollywood's Splash Country reopens with restrictions and extra sanitizing across the park.
Dollywood is prepping for COVID-19.
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Jun. 18, 2020 at 11:23 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One of the first things you’ll notice at Dollywood’s Splash Country are signs to prevent the spread of COVID-19. You’ll find lanyards are on all the chairs and guests are asked to flip them over after use so the staff knows the chair needs to be cleaned.

“If you are not immune compromised, come see us. We’ve got a great family atmosphere here. We’re doing all that we can so you have a good time,” said spokesperson Amber Davis.

Masks are not required while on the water rides, but they are when waiting in line for food or merchandise.

A cleaning team is constantly going around the property to clean high touch surface areas, and Dollywood is also taking time to clean the rafts and floats you’ll be riding on.

“We have taken that and gone a step above. So yes we know that chlorine kills the virus, but we are actually going beyond that and we have our team of people that are going around and sanitizing every two hours. We’re sanitizing the tube handles,” said Davis. “We are so grateful with our partnership with Covenant Health and they are instructing us and advising us.”

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

