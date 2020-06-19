East Tennessee celebrates Juneteenth

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Friday is Juneteenth, a holiday that celebrates the day the last slaves in America learned of their freedom.

The Emancipation Proclamation, which freed slaves in the Confederacy, was signed by President Abraham Lincoln in 1863. The news did not travel quickly across the country.

On June 19, 1965, Union General Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas, where he shared the message that slavery was officially over, two and a half years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed.

The day is recognized in 47 states and the District of Columbia, according to the National Juneteenth Observance Foundation. Hawaii, North Dakota and South Dakota are the only states without official recognition.

On Thursday, Governor Bill Lee announced he would sign a Juneteenth proclamation.

The following Juneteenth celebrations will take place across East Tennessee:

Beck Cultural Exchange Center Juneteenth Virtual Town Hall Meeting- Meeting starts at 4 p.m. To join click here.

Knoxville’s Black Lives Matter Freedom Rally- 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at Caswell Park, 620 Winona St., Knoxville, Tennessee (For more information click here)

Black in Appalachia’s Juneteenth Celebration- 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Cherokee Park, 3075 Floyd Hall Drive, Morristown, Free admission and parking, shuttles available

