East Tennessee wedding industry recovers from COVID-19

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Planning weddings is a fairytale business. For Kristy Myers, the owner of Margaret Claire’s Weddings & Events, it’s a dream to make a bride’s fantasy wedding come true.

However, because of COVID-19, she’s faced uncertainty. Myers said she rescheduled a total of 26 weddings within three weeks during the shutdown.

“We did make it happen, we tried to get most of them rescheduled in 2020. We did have some reschedule for 2021 though for fear of not being able to travel for honeymoons and things like that overseas,” she said while preparing for an event at her Fountain City office Thursday.

Myers said she had to talk some brides into scheduling their wedding sooner rather than later for fears of a second outbreak in fall. Her first wedding since the pandemic was May 17 and she said they’ve really picked up over the past couple weeks.

“June has been incredibly crazy. We’ve had to be very creative.”

She said saying ‘I do’ at the altar might look different than what brides had expected. Guest lists have been kept to 50 people and under to follow Tennessee guidelines.

“We tried to encourage them to invite the people you love the most or closest to you. Everyone else understands — this is a rare occasion.”

Some brides even held multiple ceremonies of fifty people each. At the venue, the receptions look different as well.

“I’ve never been through anything like this as a business owner. It’s shown me we can be creative. We’re doing the gloves, masks, serving utensils held by us only,” Myers said. They’re also holding more outdoor weddings, no self-serve buffets or finger foods, and increasing cleaning.

Getting creative with planning is something Myers said she doesn’t think will go away anytime soon.

“I think it might be a new norm. A lot of people are feeling nervous for a very long time to continue.”

Margaret Claire’s is building a new office and warehouse in Halls which will include all-inclusive options like photography, bakery, and catering services under one roof.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.