Elderly Nashville woman arrested for shooting man she thought was a thief
An 88-year-old Nashville woman was charged after investigators said she shot a man she believed was a thief.
Published: Jun. 19, 2020 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Nashville CBS affiliate WTVF reported May Boyce was released on a $10,000 bond after being charged with aggravated assault.
Metro Nashville police said Boyce shot a man she believed was stealing from her liquor store on Murfreesboro Pike.
Officials said the victim is recovering.
