Elderly Nashville woman arrested for shooting man she thought was a thief

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/WTVF) - An 88-year-old Nashville woman was charged after investigators said she shot a man she believed was a thief.

Nashville CBS affiliate WTVF reported May Boyce was released on a $10,000 bond after being charged with aggravated assault.

Metro Nashville police said Boyce shot a man she believed was stealing from her liquor store on Murfreesboro Pike.

Officials said the victim is recovering.

