ETSU creates LGBTQ+ staff, faculty association

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WVLT/WJHL) - East Tennessee State University announced it has created a new organization—the Faculty and Staff LGBTQ+ Association.

WJHL reported that the association has already met once and plans to have a second meeting during June, which is Pride Month.

“ETSU is an institution where people come first and are treated with dignity and respect,” said Dr. Keith Johnson, Vice President for Equity and Inclusion. “Our campus is a welcoming place for all members of the LGBTQ+ community and their allies, and the formation of this group has been a long-standing dream of many of our faculty and staff.”

Johnson said the office sent an email during the school year to gauge interest and received a positive response.

WJHL reported that Dr. Bethany Novotny, an assistant professor in the Department of Counseling and Human Services, helped organize the first meeting over Zoom. More than 50 faculty and staff expressed an interest in joining.

“We are especially interested in reaching the new faculty and staff who will be joining ETSU for the first time. It is important that they feel welcome on our campus and in this region and are able to build connections with other members of the LGBTQ+ community,” Novotny said.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WJHL. All rights reserved.