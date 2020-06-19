Advertisement

ETSU creates LGBTQ+ staff, faculty association

East Tennessee State University announced it has created a new organization--the Faculty and Staff LGBTQ+ Association.
(WKYT)
Published: Jun. 19, 2020 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WVLT/WJHL) - East Tennessee State University announced it has created a new organization—the Faculty and Staff LGBTQ+ Association.

WJHL reported that the association has already met once and plans to have a second meeting during June, which is Pride Month.

“ETSU is an institution where people come first and are treated with dignity and respect,” said Dr. Keith Johnson, Vice President for Equity and Inclusion. “Our campus is a welcoming place for all members of the LGBTQ+ community and their allies, and the formation of this group has been a long-standing dream of many of our faculty and staff.”

Johnson said the office sent an email during the school year to gauge interest and received a positive response.

WJHL reported that Dr. Bethany Novotny, an assistant professor in the Department of Counseling and Human Services, helped organize the first meeting over Zoom. More than 50 faculty and staff expressed an interest in joining.

“We are especially interested in reaching the new faculty and staff who will be joining ETSU for the first time. It is important that they feel welcome on our campus and in this region and are able to build connections with other members of the LGBTQ+ community,” Novotny said.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WJHL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WVLT News

SC lawmakers push to name June ‘Black Lives Matter’ month

Updated: 15 minutes ago
Lawmakers in South Carolina are pushing to name June "Black Lives Matter Month" in their state.

WVLT News

Wearing water bottles? Entrepreneurs create clothes in Tenn. from recycled plastic

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Ben Cathey
Eight million plastic water bottles now exist as sustainable clothing, and many pieces were created in Tennessee.

WVLT News

Frussies Deli to close for at least several months

Updated: 21 minutes ago
In a post on its Facebook page, Frussies Deli said it will close for “at least a few months” after Friday.

WVLT News

UT athlete tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 41 minutes ago
A male student is reportedly the first UT athlete to test positive for COVID-19, according to Volquest.com.

Latest News

WVLT News

Teenage girls arrested after police chase in stolen vehicle

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Blount County Sheriff's Office said three teenage girls, a 16-year-old and two 14-year-olds, were arrested following a police chase in a vehicle Friday afternoon.

WVLT News

Netflix rebooting ‘Unsolved Mysteries’

Updated: 1 hour ago
Netflix is bringing back a true classic--"Unsolved Mysteries."

WVLT News

3 found dead inside Knoxville apartment, no signs of foul play

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Knoxville Police Department said three adults were found dead inside an apartment on Dandridge Avenue Friday afternoon.

WVLT News

AMC says it won’t require guests to wear masks when theaters reopen

Updated: 1 hour ago
Guests will have the choice to wear a mask but all employees will be required to wear one.

WVLT News

Elderly Nashville woman arrested for shooting man she thought was a thief

Updated: 1 hour ago
An 88-year-old Nashville woman was charged after investigators said she shot a man she believed was a thief.

WVLT News

Abortion law prompts lawsuit against Tennessee

Updated: 1 hour ago
In response to the law, the American Civil Liberties Union of Tennessee, Planned Parenthood and the Center for Reproductive Rights are filing a lawsuit against Tennessee.