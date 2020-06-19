Advertisement

Ex-assistant DA, her ex-boyfriend charged with extortion

Officials said a former Tennessee assistant district attorney was accused of dismissing charges in exchange for money.
Published: Jun. 18, 2020 at 8:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) - Officials said a former Tennessee assistant district attorney was accused of dismissing charges in exchange for money.

Former Washington County Assistant District Attorney General Erin Dougherty McArdle was charged Tuesday with several extortion crimes. McArdle’s ex-boyfriend, Tommy Tylee Henry, faces the same charges.

According to the indictment, McArdle and Henry conspired to get paid in exchange for McArdle dropping charges.

The indictment said McArdle and Henry extorted two victims, one of which sent the couple $50,000. The names of the victims weren’t immediately released. It’s unclear whether McArdle or Henry had attorneys. McArdle resigned April 3.

