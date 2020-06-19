Advertisement

FBI agents at Breonna Taylor’s apartment Friday

Ninety-eight days after LMPD narcotics shot and killed a woman while serving a warrant at her apartment, FBI agents spent their Friday morning at the home of Breonna Taylor.
By John P. Wise
Published: Jun. 19, 2020 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Ninety-eight days after LMPD narcotics shot and killed a woman while serving a warrant at her apartment, FBI agents spent their Friday morning at the home of Breonna Taylor.

Taylor was shot dead on March 13 when officers served a no-knock warrant as part of a drug investigation. Her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, told police afterward that when he saw the door being rammed open, he fired one shot toward the ground, prompting a barrage of gunfire in return. Taylor, a 26-year-old former EMT, was shot multiple times and lay dying in her hallway.

Friday, an FBI spokesman confirmed in a statement that agents were at her home investigating:

FBI Louisville is conducting judicially authorized activity at 3003 Springfield Drive, Apt, 4, Louisville, KY. As we have stated before, FBI Louisville is conducting an independent investigation into all aspects of the death of Breonna Taylor. When investigating potential civil rights violations, the FBI will take a fresh look at all the evidence, including interviewing witnesses who have already spoken to the original investigating agency, interviewing witnesses who have not yet spoken to law enforcement, and examining all physical and video evidence to better understand what transpired. Today’s action is part of this process.

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron called a news conference Thursday to announce that his office’s investigation is ongoing, and that he wouldn’t share specifics until it is complete.

Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

