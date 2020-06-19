FBI agents at Breonna Taylor’s apartment Friday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Ninety-eight days after LMPD narcotics shot and killed a woman while serving a warrant at her apartment, FBI agents spent their Friday morning at the home of Breonna Taylor.

Taylor was shot dead on March 13 when officers served a no-knock warrant as part of a drug investigation. Her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, told police afterward that when he saw the door being rammed open, he fired one shot toward the ground, prompting a barrage of gunfire in return. Taylor, a 26-year-old former EMT, was shot multiple times and lay dying in her hallway.

Friday, an FBI spokesman confirmed in a statement that agents were at her home investigating:

FBI Louisville is conducting judicially authorized activity at 3003 Springfield Drive, Apt, 4, Louisville, KY. As we have stated before, FBI Louisville is conducting an independent investigation into all aspects of the death of Breonna Taylor. When investigating potential civil rights violations, the FBI will take a fresh look at all the evidence, including interviewing witnesses who have already spoken to the original investigating agency, interviewing witnesses who have not yet spoken to law enforcement, and examining all physical and video evidence to better understand what transpired. Today’s action is part of this process.

This was the scene this morning outside Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's home in Louisville. The group, Sunrise Kentucky, said they wanted to wake up McConnell. They're calling on him to demand justice for Breonna Taylor. MORE>>https://bit.ly/2AQM2Nr Posted by WKYT on Friday, June 19, 2020

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron called a news conference Thursday to announce that his office’s investigation is ongoing, and that he wouldn’t share specifics until it is complete.

