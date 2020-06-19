Few more storms today and getting warmer

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Temperatures continue to inch up, but we also have more storms flaring up today. Enjoy the weekend ahead, with better rain chances next week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is partly cloudy, with patchy fog. We also have isolated rain and storms. The morning starts around 62 degrees.

Think of yesterday’s few showers and storms as prepping the atmosphere for morning spotty rain and then storms that hold together better across our terrain, as well intensify a bit better.

Scattered rain and storms will pop up again Friday afternoon. About 40% of our area, including the Valley, midday to early evening. An isolated half an inch to 1+ inch of rain is possible, but others will still need the sprinklers. The high is around 82 degrees with the humidity making it feel several degrees warmer.

Tonight will become partly cloudy again, with patchy fog, and a low around 63 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Stray showers are still a possibility Saturday and Sunday, but temperatures start climbing back up as this system finally moves away from our area. Enjoy the weekend, since rain chances increase again next week!

Saturday’s high will be around 89 degrees, but feel a few degrees warmer in the shade due to high humidity. We’ll also see plenty of sunshine, and an isolated shower or storm could pop-up. Father’s Day Sunday comes with scattered passing clouds, which could help an isolated shower or storm develop. The high will be around 93 degrees, but continue to feel warmer. Just make sure you’re staying hydrated and lathering on the sunscreen if you’re spending any time outside with dad!

Our next storm system will move our way again early next week, bringing a more likely chance of rain and storms to our area. As of now, this will increase rain chances late Monday with more on and off rain and storms through the middle of the week.

We’ll keep you updated on the latest forecast on WVLT News!

Fri AM 8-Day Forecast (WVLT)

