Florida Keys make masks mandatory in public for the next year

The CDC said people should wear a mask when social distancing isn&amp;rsquo;t possible. (Source: KOLD)
By Staff and affiliate reports
Published: Jun. 19, 2020 at 8:01 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
If you're planning a trip to the Florida Keys soon, be sure to take a mask.

Monroe County commissioners announced a new ordinance to make wearing a face covering mandatory for the next 12 months.

Officials say they must be worn over the nose and mouth in businesses and any public setting where there’s a roof. Those who don’t follow the order could be fined.

The move comes as Florida sees a week of record-breaking spikes in coronavirus cases.

Florida had its biggest increase yet in new coronavirus cases on Thursday, with 3,208 new cases in 24 hours, according to CBS Miami. The state now has nearly 86,000 total cases of the coronavirus, according to the state Department of Health, and more than 3,000 people have died.

On Wednesday, scientists at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and the University of Pennsylvania released a report predicting that in Palm Beach County, which has the third highest number of coronavirus cases in the state, the number of cases will rapidly increase through July 5 if social distancing practices remain the same. On Thursday, the county’s ICU beds were 82% occupied, according to CBS Miami.

A similar outcome is expected for Miami-Dade, which currently leads the state with 23,854 cases.

At a news conference Tuesday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said the spike in cases is the result of increased testing.

“You do now have widespread testing of asymptomatic people,” he said, adding that the state does not plan on changing its reopening plans.

Georgia and South Carolina are also seeing increases as the states allow businesses to reopen after weeks of closure to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Local health experts said increased testing could not explain all of the increase.

From reports by CBS News and WRDW/WAGT.

