Frussies Deli to close for at least several months

In a post on its Facebook page, Frussies Deli said it will close for “at least a few months” after Friday.
Frussies Deli / Source: (WVLT)
Published: Jun. 19, 2020 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
“Well......tomorrow is Frussie Friday, and it will be the last one for a few months. Suffice it to say, the pandemic has been especially unkind to small business, especially restaurants!! Ours is no exception, unfortunately,” the post read.

The post said the restaurant has been hit hard due to its location in Knoxville’s downtown business district. With many employees working from home, the deli said it has seen a major slack in sales.

“Further complicating things has been the 400% increase in the cost of beef and pork, items we use a lot of,” the post said.

The deli closed its doors at 2 p.m. Friday afternoon.

Although no date has been mentioned for a possible reopening, a potential food truck with Frussies food could be in the works.

“Keep your eyes peeled for a Frussies Deli & Provisions food truck coming to a road or neighborhood near you. We will miss you guys and our little corner deli!!!”

WVLT News went to the deli’s Gay Street location on Friday where owners were unable to share any additional details about the restaurant’s future.

