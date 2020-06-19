Google Chrome users could have been impacted by spy campaign, report says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Chrome extensions downloaded millions of times were used to spy on Google’s users in a massive surveillance campaign, according to a new report.

CNN reported that the data, from cybersecurity firm Awake Security, found at least 111 “malicious or fake” Chrome extensions capable of taking screenshots, stealing login credentials and capturing passwords. The campaign impacted a wide range of sectors, such as healthcare and government.

If you aren’t sure what extensions are, they are add-ons to your browser that have differing capabilities. A popular Chrome extension allows multiple devices to stream Netflix shows simultaneously. Another lets users flag suspicious websites.

However, the report from Awake Security highlights the potential of fraud behind extensions.

"The actors behind these activities have established a persistent foothold in almost every network," researchers at Awake said.

CNN reported Google confirmed that all the extensions flagged by Awake were removed.

"We appreciate the work of the research community, and when we are alerted of extensions ... that violate our policies, we take action and use those incidents as training material to improve our automated and manual analyses," Google spokesperson Scott Westover said in a statement provided to CNN Business. "We do regular sweeps to find extensions using similar techniques, code, and behaviors, and take down those extensions if they violate our policies."

According to the report, researchers linked the false extensions back to Galcomm, an Israeli web hosting company that claims to manage around 250,000 domains.

"By exploiting the trust placed in it as a domain registrar, Galcomm has enabled malicious activity that has been found across more than a hundred networks we've examined," Awake researchers said in the report, adding that they found more than 15,000 Galcomm domains that were "malicious or suspicious."

The company’s owner denied wrongdoing in a statement to Reuters, which first reported on Awake’s findings.

“Galcomm is not involved, and not in complicity with any malicious activity whatsoever,” Moshe Fogel told Reuters.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via CNN. All rights reserved.