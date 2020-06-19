Hamblen Co. Jail COVID-19 outbreak leads to testing of 300 staff, inmates

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - More than 300 employees and inmates at the Hamblen County Jail have been tested for COVID-19 after thirteen people tested positive.

“I went yesterday myself and was tested at the local health department,” said Esco Jarnagin, Hamblen County Sheriff.

Jarnagin said one corrections officer and twelve inmates have tested positive.

According to Jarnagin, last week, the corrections officer said he was not feeling well. The officer was tested and has since been in quarantine.

“It’s going to happen. You can’t totally prevent it. You can maybe control somewhat, but you can’t totally prevent some things from happening,” Jarnagin said.

Other inmates in the sector of the jail where the jailer worked also stated they were not feeling well and tested positive for the virus.

The sheriff explained there are two sections to the jail and the outbreak occurred at the workhouse part, which is not considered the main jail building.

Jarnagin also said staff has been monitoring fellow employees and people who come into the justice center, by taking their temperatures and visually evaluating their health.

“Everyone has a mask that wants a mask. I’ve not got to the point where I’ve put a policy down and say all inmates have to wear a mask,” said Jarnagin. “Because they are in custody and they have the opportunity to wear a mask. The masks are available. But I just don’t feel comfortable at this point in ordering them to wear a mask.”

Visitations have also been canceled. Jarnagin said employees have been working to get virtual visitation access.

The sheriff said the employee who tested positive had not traveled anywhere to his knowledge. He said he expects more results to come in next week.

“We are hoping that we do not have too many that will come back positive. And if it does we will deal with it somehow,” said Jarnagin.

