Advertisement

Hamblen Co. Schools gives parents learning options for students

Hamblen County Schools has given parents the choice whether they want their student to learn virtually or in a classroom for the 2020-2021 school year.
By Ashley Bohle
Published: Jun. 19, 2020 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - Hamblen County Schools has given parents the choice of whether they want their students to learn virtually or in a classroom for the 2020-2021 school year.

”I’m worried about the in-school learning because I know they can’t keep their social distance, and I don’t see six grade and under being able to keep a mask on all day,” said Mary Still. ”And the online, I think that’s great. That’s what I’d choose, but I feel like I’m not educated enough to give her what she needs for a whole school year.”

Still’s debate was one many parents are having. She’s the grandmother and guardian to five-year-old Maddie.

“Because I just did nine weeks of pre-k and I felt terrible with the outcome of it you know, like, oh my gosh, did she learn anything or not,” questioned Still.

Now Still is trying to decide what’s best for Maddie-online classes, going back to private school or a Hamblen County classroom. It’s a choice many parents and guardians will have to make.

”What we decided is that we would not place those particular grandparents, guardians, in jeopardy. We wanted to make sure that those individuals had an option,” said Dr. Jeff Perry, Hamblen County Schools Superintendent.

The Hamblen County Department of Education received more than $2 million from the CARES Act.

Perry and his staff have bought 2,000 computers and 500 mobile hotspots to get students access to online learning from their home or even from the parking lot of their school.

“As we begin to look, over 40 percent of our folks did not seem like they had access to reliable Internet that would enable them to use the kind of programming we need to use,” Perry said.

Many parents had concerns outside the availability of technology.

“I don’t really think I can do a whole year of learning, online learning. Especially with the economic situation right now, I may have to go back into the workforce also,” said Still.

Dr. Perry said kids in the classroom would be social distancing. He and his staff are still deciding if students and teachers would have to wear masks.

Yet some parents are ready for their students to return.

”He is my child and you know he doesn’t listen to me like he would a teacher and so I think he needs that. And that’s very important for him being in second grade,” said Hannah Beeler.

“I think it’s a good idea to have those options, especially for parents that aren’t risk takers as other parents. As for us, my child, he wants to go back to school. He misses that social interaction,” said Juan Cervantes.

Parents will decide for each child what’s best for them.

If parents select online learning, students must attend virtual classes daily, as if they were in a classroom setting. Students will be using Google Classroom if they choose to learn virtually. If a family has a computer at home, but unsure if it is good for learning, the school system will be sharing a virtual video for parents to download to make sure they can use the technology.

Dr. Perry also shared that some classes are harder to move online like welding and grades kindergarten through second grade. These are just a few examples of where students may need to use certain materials or where teachers can examine behaviors and understanding better in-person.

The school system is also examining the well being of teachers and staff who may be medically compromised so they are staying safe.

School begins July 31st.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WVLT News

Woman charged with driving under the influence with child in back seat

Updated: 17 minutes ago
A Knoxville woman was arrested after police accused her of driving under the influence with her daughter in the backseat.

WVLT News

Brett Hankison, Louisville detective involved in Breonna Taylor killing, will be fired

Updated: 43 minutes ago
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer announced Friday morning that LMPD Det. Brett Hankison will be fired.

WVLT News

FBI agents at Breonna Taylor’s apartment Friday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By John P. Wise
Ninety-eight days after LMPD narcotics shot and killed a woman while serving a warrant at her apartment, FBI agents spent their Friday morning at the home of Breonna Taylor.

WVLT News

NCAA: No championships in states with Confederate symbol

Updated: 1 hour ago
The NCAA is expanding its policy banning states with prominent Confederate symbols.

Latest News

WVLT News

Hamblen Co. Jail COVID-19 outbreak leads to testing of 300 staff, inmates

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ashley Bohle
More than 300 employees and inmates at the Hamblen County Jail have been tested for the novel coronavirus after thirteen people tested positive.

WVLT News

Man charged with animal cruelty, DUI after Rutledge Pike crash

Updated: 2 hours ago
One man is behind bars after police accused him of crashing his truck while driving drunk, then leaving his dog at the scene.

WVLT News

East Tennessee celebrates Juneteenth

Updated: 2 hours ago
Friday is Juneteenth, a holiday that celebrates the day the last slaves in America learned of their freedom.

WVLT News

Trump says he’ll try again to end DACA

Updated: 2 hours ago
President Donald Trump says he will renew the effort to end legal protections for young immigrants after the Supreme Court blocked his first try.

WVLT News

Man arrested after reportedly attempting to set fire to Knoxville hotel

Updated: 3 hours ago
Knoxville police said a man was arrested after he attempted to set fire to a Knoxville hotel on Wednesday.

WVLT News

Young immigrants land court win but still face uncertainty

Updated: 4 hours ago
Activists are vowing to keep fighting for a long-term solution for 650,000 immigrants.