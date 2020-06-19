Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama and Ohio State have scheduled a home-and-home football series for the 2027 and 2028 seasons. The powerhouse programs announced the matchups on Thursday. The first game will take place in Columbus, Ohio on Sept. 18, 2027, with the Buckeyes coming to Tuscaloosa the following Sept. 9.It is the first home-and-home meeting between Ohio State and Alabama. They have played four times, all in neutral site games. Ohio State won the last meeting 42-35 in the 2015 Sugar Bowl en route to the national title.The Crimson Tide won the other three meetings.

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Browns will induct kick return specialist Josh Cribbs and wide receiver Webster Slaughter into their Legends club this season. An undrafted free agent quarterback from Kent State, Cribbs developed into of the best returners in NFL history while becoming a three-time Pro Bowler during eight seasons with the Browns. Slaughter was a dependable target for six seasons with the Browns, helping the club reach three AFC title games in four seasons. The pair will be honored during a halftime ceremony on Sept. 27, when the Browns host the Washington Redskins.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The basketball version of the “Backyard Brawl” rivalry between West Virginia and Pittsburgh has been extended through the 2022-23 season. The colleges separated by 75 miles have played 187 times since first meeting in 1906, with West Virginia holding a 99-88 advantage. The series took a break from 2013 to 2016 because of conference realignment but began anew in 2017 with a four-year home-and-home agreement. The Mountaineers have won each of the first three meetings since the renewal. The final game of the original agreement is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 13 in Morgantown, West Virginia.

UNDATED (AP) — Frequently suspended wide receiver Josh Gordon has applied to the NFL for reinstatement, according to a person with knowledge of the move. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the NFL does not publicly announce such moves. The 29-year-old Gordon has been suspended eight times overall by either his team or the NFL, including six times since 2013, mostly for violating the league’s policies on banned substances. He played for New England and then briefly for Seattle last season before being suspended indefinitely. Gordon was an All-Pro in 2013 for Cleveland despite missing the first two games while suspended.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Hard Knocks” will feature two franchises for the first time. HBO and NFL Films have announced that this year's show will focus on the Rams and the Chargers as they attempt to bounce back from disappointing seasons. The five-week series will premiere on Aug. 11. The Rams join the Cincinnati Bengals and Dallas Cowboys as teams that have done “Hard Knocks” twice while the Chargers are making their first appearance. HBO and NFL Films also announced that they have agreed to renew the series through 2024.