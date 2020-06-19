Here is the latest Ohio news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. EDT

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Supreme Court has scheduled oral arguments in a case involving juvenile court judges' jurisdiction over youthful sex offenders. At issue is a Cincinnati-area defendant who says the judge in his case lost jurisdiction once he turned 21 in 2017. Court records say the defendant sexually abused two young relatives when he was 14. The Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office says an appeals court wrongly interpreted Ohio law and previous court rulings. The prosecutor's office says juvenile court judges have permanent jurisdiction over juvenile sex offender classifications. The Supreme Court set arguments for Aug. 5.

MENTOR, Ohio (AP) — For his presidential campaign in 1880, James Garfield let the people come to him. From the front porch of his Ohio home, he hosted thousands who assembled on his shady lawn to hear him talk about his plans. His at-home experiment was part of a winning strategy that was copied by later White House candidates and left a lasting imprint on presidential politics. It might offer some lessons in the age of the coronavirus as President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden wrestle with how to campaign during a pandemic. Trump faces concern from health experts about his decision to resume large rallies. Biden is campaigning mostly virtually.

UNDATED (AP) — The mother of an African American boy filed a $300,000 lawsuit Thursday, saying three sheriff’s deputies near Portland pinned him to the ground — one by pressing a knee on his neck — outside a suburban mall. The lawsuit says the incident happened last August after the 12-year-old witnessed a fight and was walking away. It says the boy's friends repeatedly told Clackamas County deputies his age. Ka'Mar Benbo is 13 now but was 12 at the time. A spokesperson for the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office didn’t respond to a request for comment Thursday. Chris Owen, spokesman for the Clackamas County District Attorney, said nothing had been submitted to prosecutors on the incident.

UNDATED (AP) — Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther says a statue of Christopher Columbus will be removed from the Ohio city named after him. The statue located by City Hall will be removed immediately and placed in storage as monuments to Confederates and other historical figures who repressed or oppressed other people are being dismantled across the country. There has long been debate across the nation over the explorer’s legacy, with some calling him a symbol of the conquest and subjugation of indigenous people. The removal of such monuments follows weeks of global protests over the killing of George Floyd, a black man, at the hands of Minneapolis police on May 25.