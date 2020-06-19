Advertisement

Kentucky man sentenced for illicit sexual conduct in Cambodia

Officials say a Kentucky man was sentenced to prison for engaging in illicit sexual conduct while traveling and living in Cambodia.
(WDTV)
Published: Jun. 18, 2020 at 8:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
According to a release from the Department of Justice, 36-year-old Mickey Rife, of Salyersville, Kentucky, was sentenced June 18 to 21 years in prison followed by 20 years of supervised release after pleading guilty in January for being a U.S. citizen who engaged and attempted to engage in illicit conduct with two minor girls while in Cambodia.

Rife admitted that between September 3, 2012 and Dec. 9, 2018, he traveled, and between March 7, 2013 and December 9, 2018, he lived in Cambodia. During that time, he said he touched two minors under their clothes and inside or on their genitals on more than one occasion. He said the girls were under 12 when the incidents occurred.

Investigators said Rife was indicted on two separate counts of the same offense in February 2019, and he pleaded guilty to a single-count.

