Advertisement

Kentucky woman who portrays Aunt Jemima reacts to brand being retired

By Chelsea Jones
Published: Jun. 18, 2020 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Quaker Oats announced Wednesday they are retiring the Aunt Jemima brand and logo.

The woman who inspired Aunt Jemima was native to Kentucky.

Debra Faulk is an actress with the Kentucky Humanities Chataqua series. She portrays Nancy Green, a Kentucky woman born into slavery.

Debra Faulk is an actress with the Kentucky Humanities Chataqua series. She portrays Nancy Green, the woman hired to play "Aunt Jemima" back in the 1870s.
Debra Faulk is an actress with the Kentucky Humanities Chataqua series. She portrays Nancy Green, the woman hired to play "Aunt Jemima" back in the 1870s.(WKYT)

Green worked for the Walker family and moved with them to Chicago in 1872. There she met businessman R. T. Davis. He hired her to play “Aunt Jemima,” a popular minstrel character, to promote his premixed pancake recipe at the Chicago World Fair.

“They sat her up in a giant flour barrel pretending to be Aunt Jemima,” Faulk said. “So, she would make the batter to show people how easy it is to make this new product.”

Green gained financial freedom and used the money to help her community. But her portrayal as Aunt Jemima was very controversial.

”On one hand she was adored by these people who lined up to see her prepare these delicious meals,” Faulk said. “On the other hand, you have your people upset with you for portraying this role and we just came out of slavery.”

More than 130 years later, Green’s memory is still sitting on grocery shelves. Quaker Oats is now retiring the Aunt Jemima brand based on a racial stereotype.

“It speaks to the sign of the times,” Faulk said. “I definitely support Quaker Oats for pulling that for everyone.”

Faulk has performed the one-woman show for the past three years, inspired by Green’s story.

After spending time in Hollywood, she’s returned home and to her alma mater. She studied theater as an undergrad. She’s now working on her PhD and wants to give back.

“I believe that if it wasn’t for Nancy Green, I wouldn’t be even able to stand on this campus at the University of Kentucky,” Faulk said. “It took a lot for us to get here.”

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WVLT News

Google Chrome users could have been impacted by spy campaign, report says

Updated: moments ago
Chrome extensions downloaded millions of times were used to spy on Google's users in a massive surveillance campaign, according to a new report.

WVLT News

Roane State student tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 5 minutes ago
A Roane State Community College student has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the college.

WVLT News

Dollywood’s Splash Country reopens with restrictions, extra sanitizing

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Kyle Grainger
Dollywood's Splash Country reopens with restrictions and extra sanitizing across the park.

WVLT News

Boy dies after drowning at Mead’s Quarry

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Knoxville Police Department said a boy died after a drowning incident at Mead’s Quarry Thursday evening.

WVLT News

Governor Lee to sign Juneteenth proclamation

Updated: 1 hours ago
Governor Lee announced Thursday he would sign a Juneteenth proclamation.

Latest News

WVLT News

Florida could be the next epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic, report warns

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Li Cohen
Florida is continuing to move forward with its reopening plans, despite having a week of record-breaking spikes in coronavirus cases.

WVLT News

SEC pushing Mississippi to change flag

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Southeastern Conference is considering barring league championship events in Mississippi until the state changes its flag.

Forecast

One more wave of storms ahead of weekend warmth

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Austin Bowling
It's a little warmer, but the heat really moves in this weekend after scattered storms develop and move through at times the rest of this week.

WVLT News

How black history is taught in schools faces new scrutiny

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KEN MILLER and MICHAEL MELIA
For decades, when it was discussed at all, the killing of hundreds of people in a prosperous black business district nearly a century ago was referred to as the Tulsa race riot.

WVLT News

500 Delta employees test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
Five hundred employees with Delta Air Lines reportedly tested positive for COVID-19, and 10 of them died due to the virus, the Atlanta Journal Constitution reported.

WVLT News

North Carolina city set to make wearing masks in public mandatory

Updated: 3 hours ago
North Carolina’s capital city is set to require people wear face coverings in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin’s emergency proclamation takes effect Friday.