Knox County Health Department receives more business complaints

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A spokesperson for the Knox County Health Department said more complaints have been received about businesses reopening amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of June 19, the health department received 215 complaints regarding food establishments and 138 complaints about non-food businesses. At the beginning of May, health department officials said they were either visiting or calling the businesses to provide education about reopening.

The health department announced this week that the county would phase into following guidelines set by the state.

The health board made the move Wednesday night after a unanimous vote. The transition will take 14 days to complete.

The pledge is a guideline for counties and cities to move forward with the reopening. 89 counties, excluding Knox County and several other metro areas, were under the pledge. Since Knox County has its own health department, it was allowed to operate under its own plan.

