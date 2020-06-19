Advertisement

KUB resuming disconnections as economy returns to ‘normal’

The Knoxville Utilities Board said they will resume disconnecting customers who don’t pay their bill as they say the economy has begun to return to “normal.”
Jun. 19, 2020
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Utilities Board said they will resume disconnecting customers who don’t pay their bill as they say the economy has begun to return to “normal.”

“East Tennesseans are now working to gradually return to ‘normal’ as the spread of COVID-19 slows in our area. At KUB, we are working to do the same. We plan to reopen our customer service centers and begin normal business processes in early July. As part of our return to normal business processes, service disconnections for nonpayment will resume August 3,” said a statement on the company’s website.

Anyone who expects they will continue to have trouble paying their utility bills is encouraged to seek assistance through the resources site here.

