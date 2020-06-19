Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. EDT

JUVENILE SEX OFFENDERS-COURT

Court to hear case of juvenile sex offender jurisdiction

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Supreme Court has scheduled oral arguments in a case involving juvenile court judges' jurisdiction over youthful sex offenders. At issue is a Cincinnati-area defendant who says the judge in his case lost jurisdiction once he turned 21 in 2017. Court records say the defendant sexually abused two young relatives when he was 14. The Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office says an appeals court wrongly interpreted Ohio law and previous court rulings. The prosecutor's office says juvenile court judges have permanent jurisdiction over juvenile sex offender classifications. The Supreme Court set arguments for Aug. 5.

AP-US-ELECTION-2020-CAMPAIGNING-AT-HOME-

A model for 2020? Candidates once let voters come to them

MENTOR, Ohio (AP) — For his presidential campaign in 1880, James Garfield let the people come to him. From the front porch of his Ohio home, he hosted thousands who assembled on his shady lawn to hear him talk about his plans. His at-home experiment was part of a winning strategy that was copied by later White House candidates and left a lasting imprint on presidential politics. It might offer some lessons in the age of the coronavirus as President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden wrestle with how to campaign during a pandemic. Trump faces concern from health experts about his decision to resume large rallies. Biden is campaigning mostly virtually.

AMERICA PROTESTS-THE LATEST

The Latest: Oregon deputies accused of pinning child by neck

The mother of an African American boy filed a $300,000 lawsuit Thursday, saying three sheriff’s deputies near Portland pinned him to the ground — one by pressing a knee on his neck — outside a suburban mall. The lawsuit says the incident happened last August after the 12-year-old witnessed a fight and was walking away. It says the boy's friends repeatedly told Clackamas County deputies his age. Ka'Mar Benbo is 13 now but was 12 at the time. A spokesperson for the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office didn’t respond to a request for comment Thursday. Chris Owen, spokesman for the Clackamas County District Attorney, said nothing had been submitted to prosecutors on the incident.

AMERICA PROTESTS-OHIO-COLUMBUS STATUE

Columbus statue to be removed from namesake Ohio city

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther says a statue of Christopher Columbus will be removed from the Ohio city named after him. The statue located by City Hall will be removed immediately and placed in storage as monuments to Confederates and other historical figures who repressed or oppressed other people are being dismantled across the country. There has long been debate across the nation over the explorer’s legacy, with some calling him a symbol of the conquest and subjugation of indigenous people. The removal of such monuments follows weeks of global protests over the killing of George Floyd, a black man, at the hands of Minneapolis police on May 25.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OHIO

Governor: 'Worrisome' 5-county coronavirus case increase

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has announced a “worrisome” rise of coronavirus cases in southwestern Ohio, including in the Cincinnati and Dayton areas. The governor said the increases come from spikes in nursing homes, distribution centers and churches, among other places. DeWine said he's in contact with local doctors and mayors and the Ohio National Guard will begin widespread testing in the area. The counties in question are Clark, Greene, Hamilton, Montgomery, and Warren. The governor says the uptick is a reminder that the coronavirus is still very much in Ohio and people still need to take precautions.

AP-US-MILITARY-PARACHUTE-DEATH

US Marine killed in parachute jump found purpose in service

The Defense Department has identified the U.S. Marine who was killed in a parachute training accident this week. Sgt. Wolfgang “Wolf” Kyle Weninger was a 28-year-old special operations Marine from Ohio who died Tuesday at Ft. Benning in Georgia. Weninger was completing his last few days of a three-week program at the U.S. Army Airborne School that teaches paratroopers how to jump safely from airplanes. The military has not detailed the circumstances of his death, which it says is under investigation. Friends and family describe Weninger as a giant of a man with a soft heart who found his life’s purpose when he enlisted after bouncing between colleges.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-PETITION SIGNATURES-OHIO

Ohio voting ballot campaign suspended after signature fight

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Backers of a ballot proposal that aimed to modernize Ohio’s election laws to make voting easier have suspended their campaign. Ohioans for Secure and Fair Elections cited its inability to collect signatures during the coronavirus pandemic. The announcement Thursday came a day after the group's protracted legal fight to make November’s ballot made its way to the U.S. Supreme Court. The state has until Monday to respond to an appeal joined by ballot campaigns to raise the minimum wage and decriminalize marijuana. Campaign manager Toni Webb said there isn’t enough time left now to meet the state signature deadline.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OHIO

200 workers test positive at Dole plant in Ohio

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (AP) — Ohio's governor says at least 200 employees in a vegetables plant in western Ohio have tested positive for the coronavirus. Mike DeWine announced that total Wednesday during a briefing in Columbus. The Clark County Combined Health District recently tested 829 employees from the Dole Fresh Vegetables plant in Springfield. The Springfield News-Sun newspaper reported earlier that the testing was done in an effort to slow workplace spread after confirmation of the first employee with the virus in late April. A Dole corporate spokesman says the plant will continue operating with additional safety measures, such as temperature checks before entering the plant.

AMERICA PROTESTS-OHIO

Ohio governor proposes outside probes of police shootings

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is proposing that all officer-involved shootings be investigated and prosecuted by independent agencies. The proposal announced Wednesday would also apply to deaths of individuals in law enforcement custody. The concept is one of several the Republican governor is asking the Legislature to take up immediately. As part of the proposal, DeWine announced the state highway patrol will no longer investigate its own shootings. DeWine is also proposing a law enforcement oversight and accountability board similar to professional licensing boards for doctors and lawyers. DeWine also wants the use of police choke holds banned in nearly all circumstances.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-PETITION SIGNATURES-OHIO

Ohio e-signature ballot case appealed to U.S. Supreme Court

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ballot campaigns in Ohio have asked the U.S. Supreme Court to rule on their legal right to relaxed signature-gathering rules during the coronavirus pandemic. Wednesday's move came after the U.S. 6th Circuit Court of Appeals declined Tuesday to reconsider its decision to block the campaigns from proceeding under less restrictive signature-gathering rules granted by a lower court. Those rules would have allowed campaigns promoting minimum wage, voting rights and marijuana issues to collect signatures electronically over an extra month. The state argues “wet ink” signature requirements laid out in Ohio’s Constitution cannot be changed without a vote of the people.