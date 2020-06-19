Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 p.m. EDT

AMERICA PROTESTS-OHIO-DEFACEMENT

Statehouse defaced with red hand prints as protests continue

A group of demonstrators stamped the stairs and walls outside the Ohio Statehouse with red handprints and wrote “hands up, don’t shoot” in protest of police brutality. State troopers began to wash off some of the red paint on the western side of the statehouse in Columbus on Thursday afternoon as protesters watched. The defacement comes amid global unrest over police treatment of black Americans. The recent act of protest came shortly after Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther decided to order the removal of the Christopher Columbus statue at City Hall.

AMERICA PROTESTS-CLEVELAND POLICE

Team to scrutinize Cleveland police actions during protests

CLEVELAND (AP) — The monitoring team for a court-ordered consent decree will review the actions of Cleveland police during and after recent racial inequality protests. Monitor Hassan Aden said in a memorandum filed Thursday in federal court the review is based on reports of unnecessary force, lack of preparation and other concerns about the Cleveland police response to protests. A Black Lives Matter rally in Cleveland May 30 over George Floyd's death by police in Minneapolis resulted in extensive vandalism after officers fired tear gas and non-lethal munitions outside the county's justice center. The consent decree has been in place since 2015.

JUVENILE SEX OFFENDERS-COURT

Court to hear case of juvenile sex offender jurisdiction

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Supreme Court has scheduled oral arguments in a case involving juvenile court judges' jurisdiction over youthful sex offenders. At issue is a Cincinnati-area defendant who says the judge in his case lost jurisdiction once he turned 21 in 2017. Court records say the defendant sexually abused two young relatives when he was 14. The Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office says an appeals court wrongly interpreted Ohio law and previous court rulings. The prosecutor's office says juvenile court judges have permanent jurisdiction over juvenile sex offender classifications. The Supreme Court set arguments for Aug. 5.

ELECTION 2020-OHIO REPUBLICANS-CENSURE

Ohio GOP censures former head who's parted ways with Trump

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Republicans on Friday censured a former party head who has drawn scorn for campaigning against Donald Trump’s reelection and asking GOP voters to pick Democrat Joe Biden. Matt Borges says the censure won't stop him from trying to prevent Trump from winning a second term. Borges calls Trump “an existential threat to the country and to the party." Borges’ leadership of the Right Side PAC has rankled the Ohio Republican Party Central Committee. Through Right Side, Borges is appealing for Republicans to vote for former Vice President Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee, over the GOP incumbent in November’s election.

AP-US-ELECTION-2020-CAMPAIGNING-AT-HOME-

A model for 2020? Candidates once let voters come to them

MENTOR, Ohio (AP) — For his presidential campaign in 1880, James Garfield let the people come to him. From the front porch of his Ohio home, he hosted thousands who assembled on his shady lawn to hear him talk about his plans. His at-home experiment was part of a winning strategy that was copied by later White House candidates and left a lasting imprint on presidential politics. It might offer some lessons in the age of the coronavirus as President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden wrestle with how to campaign during a pandemic. Trump faces concern from health experts about his decision to resume large rallies. Biden is campaigning mostly virtually.

AMERICA PROTESTS-THE LATEST

The Latest: Oregon deputies accused of pinning child by neck

The mother of an African American boy filed a $300,000 lawsuit Thursday, saying three sheriff’s deputies near Portland pinned him to the ground — one by pressing a knee on his neck — outside a suburban mall. The lawsuit says the incident happened last August after the 12-year-old witnessed a fight and was walking away. It says the boy's friends repeatedly told Clackamas County deputies his age. Ka'Mar Benbo is 13 now but was 12 at the time. A spokesperson for the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office didn’t respond to a request for comment Thursday. Chris Owen, spokesman for the Clackamas County District Attorney, said nothing had been submitted to prosecutors on the incident.

AMERICA PROTESTS-OHIO-COLUMBUS STATUE

Columbus statue to be removed from namesake Ohio city

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther says a statue of Christopher Columbus will be removed from the Ohio city named after him. The statue located by City Hall will be removed immediately and placed in storage as monuments to Confederates and other historical figures who repressed or oppressed other people are being dismantled across the country. There has long been debate across the nation over the explorer’s legacy, with some calling him a symbol of the conquest and subjugation of indigenous people. The removal of such monuments follows weeks of global protests over the killing of George Floyd, a black man, at the hands of Minneapolis police on May 25.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OHIO

Governor: 'Worrisome' 5-county coronavirus case increase

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has announced a “worrisome” rise of coronavirus cases in southwestern Ohio, including in the Cincinnati and Dayton areas. The governor said the increases come from spikes in nursing homes, distribution centers and churches, among other places. DeWine said he's in contact with local doctors and mayors and the Ohio National Guard will begin widespread testing in the area. The counties in question are Clark, Greene, Hamilton, Montgomery, and Warren. The governor says the uptick is a reminder that the coronavirus is still very much in Ohio and people still need to take precautions.

AP-US-MILITARY-PARACHUTE-DEATH

US Marine killed in parachute jump found purpose in service

The Defense Department has identified the U.S. Marine who was killed in a parachute training accident this week. Sgt. Wolfgang “Wolf” Kyle Weninger was a 28-year-old special operations Marine from Ohio who died Tuesday at Ft. Benning in Georgia. Weninger was completing his last few days of a three-week program at the U.S. Army Airborne School that teaches paratroopers how to jump safely from airplanes. The military has not detailed the circumstances of his death, which it says is under investigation. Friends and family describe Weninger as a giant of a man with a soft heart who found his life’s purpose when he enlisted after bouncing between colleges.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-PETITION SIGNATURES-OHIO

Ohio voting ballot campaign suspended after signature fight

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Backers of a ballot proposal that aimed to modernize Ohio’s election laws to make voting easier have suspended their campaign. Ohioans for Secure and Fair Elections cited its inability to collect signatures during the coronavirus pandemic. The announcement Thursday came a day after the group's protracted legal fight to make November’s ballot made its way to the U.S. Supreme Court. The state has until Monday to respond to an appeal joined by ballot campaigns to raise the minimum wage and decriminalize marijuana. Campaign manager Toni Webb said there isn’t enough time left now to meet the state signature deadline.