Advertisement

LIVE: Neck restraint tactic removed from KPD Use of Force Policy, says Mayor Kincannon

Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon on Friday announced changes to Knoxville Police Department’s Use of Force Policy.
Police said the suspect ran off and the victim fled the scene for safety. / (KPD)
Police said the suspect ran off and the victim fled the scene for safety. / (KPD)(WDBJ)
Published: Jun. 19, 2020 at 2:00 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon on Friday announced changes to Knoxville Police Department’s Use of Force Policy.

Watch the mayor’s announcement live here.

The only approved neck restraint, called the Lateral Vascular Neck Restraint, has been removed from the Use of Force Policy, according to a release from the mayor’s office.

Officials said the tactic is not considered a “choke-hold.”

Officers also must now file a report for each instance in which they intentionally point a firearm directly at a subject, even if the weapon is not fired.

In a release, Mayor Kincannon said, “This review is just one step in my commitment to take a comprehensive look at public safety in Knoxville. This is not a one-way conversation. Our efforts must be intentional and include meaningful community input. KPD is a well-trained, professional and accredited police department that was already practicing the majority of the recommendations of the ‘8 Can’t-Wait’ campaign. There were, however, areas where improvements were needed in the Use of Force policy and in the Code of Conduct.”

Police Chief Eve Thomas said the new policies have been distributed to officers. “I am proud of the work and attention that our Use of Force Committee devoted to this review,” Thomas said. “As part of our accreditation with the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA), we are constantly reviewing and fine-tuning our policies to ensure they meet the highest possible standard. A tremendous amount of work over the years has gone into the continued evolution of the Use of Force policy in particular, which provided a good starting place for this review. We feel that these changes strengthen KPD policy and affirmatively address the concerns of the community.”

All of the changes and revisions to the policy can be viewed online here. City officials said the changes are effective immediately

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WVLT News

Dads get in free on Father’s Day at Zoo Knoxville

Updated: 30 minutes ago
Zoo Knoxville announced it will celebrate Father’s Day with free admission for all dads.

Forecast

Stormy afternoon, much hotter this weekend

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Austin Bowling
Temperatures continue to inch up, but we also have more storms flaring up today. Enjoy the weekend ahead, with better rain chances next week.

WVLT News

Housing, rental markets booming in East Tennessee

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ashley Bohle
Experts say buying, selling and renting homes is on the rise.

WVLT News

Woman charged with driving under the influence with child in back seat

Updated: 1 hours ago
A Knoxville woman was arrested after police accused her of driving under the influence with her daughter in the backseat.

Latest News

WVLT News

Brett Hankison, Louisville detective involved in Breonna Taylor killing, will be fired

Updated: 2 hours ago
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer announced Friday morning that LMPD Det. Brett Hankison will be fired.

WVLT News

FBI agents at Breonna Taylor’s apartment Friday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By John P. Wise
Ninety-eight days after LMPD narcotics shot and killed a woman while serving a warrant at her apartment, FBI agents spent their Friday morning at the home of Breonna Taylor.

WVLT News

Hamblen Co. Schools gives parents learning options for students

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ashley Bohle
Hamblen County Schools has given parents the choice whether they want their student to learn virtually or in a classroom for the 2020/2021 school year.

WVLT News

NCAA: No championships in states with Confederate symbol

Updated: 2 hours ago
The NCAA is expanding its policy banning states with prominent Confederate symbols.

WVLT News

Hamblen Co. Jail COVID-19 outbreak leads to testing of 300 staff, inmates

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ashley Bohle
More than 300 employees and inmates at the Hamblen County Jail have been tested for the novel coronavirus after thirteen people tested positive.

WVLT News

Man charged with animal cruelty, DUI after Rutledge Pike crash

Updated: 3 hours ago
One man is behind bars after police accused him of crashing his truck while driving drunk, then leaving his dog at the scene.