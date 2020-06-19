LIVE: Neck restraint tactic removed from KPD Use of Force Policy, says Mayor Kincannon

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon on Friday announced changes to Knoxville Police Department’s Use of Force Policy.

The only approved neck restraint, called the Lateral Vascular Neck Restraint, has been removed from the Use of Force Policy, according to a release from the mayor’s office.

Officials said the tactic is not considered a “choke-hold.”

Officers also must now file a report for each instance in which they intentionally point a firearm directly at a subject, even if the weapon is not fired.

In a release, Mayor Kincannon said, “This review is just one step in my commitment to take a comprehensive look at public safety in Knoxville. This is not a one-way conversation. Our efforts must be intentional and include meaningful community input. KPD is a well-trained, professional and accredited police department that was already practicing the majority of the recommendations of the ‘8 Can’t-Wait’ campaign. There were, however, areas where improvements were needed in the Use of Force policy and in the Code of Conduct.”

Police Chief Eve Thomas said the new policies have been distributed to officers. “I am proud of the work and attention that our Use of Force Committee devoted to this review,” Thomas said. “As part of our accreditation with the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA), we are constantly reviewing and fine-tuning our policies to ensure they meet the highest possible standard. A tremendous amount of work over the years has gone into the continued evolution of the Use of Force policy in particular, which provided a good starting place for this review. We feel that these changes strengthen KPD policy and affirmatively address the concerns of the community.”

All of the changes and revisions to the policy can be viewed online here. City officials said the changes are effective immediately

