Man arrested after reportedly attempting to set fire to Knoxville hotel

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville police said a man was arrested after he attempted to set fire to a Knoxville hotel on Wednesday.

Officials with the Knoxville Fire Department were called to the Holiday Inn on the 9100 block of Executive Park Drive after receiving reports of smoke coming from a room.

A KPD arson investigator said there was evidence of external burning on cables and outlet covers. According to reports, a bundle of straw that had been attempted to be burned was found behind a vanity mirror.

Officials said the suspect, Robert Hunter, 56, checked into the Holiday Inn on Tuesday. Hunter reportedly arrived at the hotel with a bundle of straw in the back of his truck. Investigators said the straw matched the straw hidden and burned in the room.

During Hunter’s arrest, police said multiple propane torches were found in his jacket.

A hotel manager estimated the damages to the hotel at $30,000. No injuries were reported during the incident.

Hunter was arrested and charged with aggravated arson and is scheduled for court on July 6 for a preliminary hearing. KPD is investigating the incident.

