Advertisement

Man arrested after reportedly attempting to set fire to Knoxville hotel

Knoxville police said a man was arrested after he attempted to set fire to a Knoxville hotel on Wednesday.
Robert F. Hunter
Robert F. Hunter(KPD)
Published: Jun. 19, 2020 at 9:54 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville police said a man was arrested after he attempted to set fire to a Knoxville hotel on Wednesday.

Officials with the Knoxville Fire Department were called to the Holiday Inn on the 9100 block of Executive Park Drive after receiving reports of smoke coming from a room.

A KPD arson investigator said there was evidence of external burning on cables and outlet covers. According to reports, a bundle of straw that had been attempted to be burned was found behind a vanity mirror.

Officials said the suspect, Robert Hunter, 56, checked into the Holiday Inn on Tuesday. Hunter reportedly arrived at the hotel with a bundle of straw in the back of his truck. Investigators said the straw matched the straw hidden and burned in the room.

During Hunter’s arrest, police said multiple propane torches were found in his jacket.

A hotel manager estimated the damages to the hotel at $30,000. No injuries were reported during the incident.

Hunter was arrested and charged with aggravated arson and is scheduled for court on July 6 for a preliminary hearing. KPD is investigating the incident.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WVLT News

Young immigrants land court win but still face uncertainty

Updated: 1 hours ago
Activists are vowing to keep fighting for a long-term solution for 650,000 immigrants.

WVLT News

Atlanta police call out sick over charges in fatal shooting

Updated: 2 hours ago
Interim Chief Rodney Bryant said the sick calls began Wednesday night.

WVLT News

New solo version of Aretha song about race, faith released

Updated: 2 hours ago
Sony’s RCA Records, RCA Inspiration and Legacy Recordings released the song Friday.

WVLT News

Klobuchar urges Biden to pick nonwhite woman as running mate

Updated: 2 hours ago
Amy Klobuchar said Thursday that she was dropping out of the running to be vice president.

Latest News

WVLT News

Police: Women put gun in victim’s mouth

Updated: 2 hours ago
Two women area facing several charges after police say they committed an armed robbery .

WVLT News

TBI investigating after 2 found dead in Union County home

Updated: 2 hours ago
TBI was called in to assist the UCSO with the death investigation.

WVLT News

Coal ash landfill plans put on hold at Bull Run Fossil Plant

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Tennessee Valley Authority said it is withdrawing applications for permits for the proposed landfill.

WVLT News

Tennessee lawmakers advance 6-week abortion ban

Updated: 2 hours ago
Tennessee lawmakers wrapped up a legislative session early Friday by advancing an anti-abortion proposal.

WVLT News

Body of Oliver Springs officer found in Clinch River

Updated: 3 hours ago
Kingston police said they do not suspect foul play.

Forecast

Few more storms today and getting warmer

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Heather Haley
Temperatures continue to inch up, but we also have more storms flaring up today. Enjoy the weekend ahead, with better rain chances next week.