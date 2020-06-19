Man charged with animal cruelty, DUI after Rutledge Pike crash

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One man is behind bars after police accused him of crashing his truck while driving drunk, then leaving his dog at the scene.

According to court documents, officers were called to the scene of a rollover crash at 10016 Rutledge Pike on Monday.

A witness who called 911 told dispatchers the driver, identified as Zackary Moriarty, was attempting to leave the scene while carrying a cooler of beer.

When officers arrived, they reportedly encountered a witness at the scene who said Moriarty had called him around midnight stating that he rolled his truck and needed a ride.

Another witness said they saw Moriarty at the scene with a dog and that he proceeded to break the headlights of the truck with a broken exhaust pipe while cursing loudly and staggering. He then allegedly left the dog at the scene.

Officers later found a dog that had been hit and killed at Circle Road. The dog was reportedly wearing a tag that showed Moriarty’s contact information and the name “Zach.”

Officers reported the vehicle contained several empty White Claw cans and small bottles of Fireball and that a cooler was found nearby which contained more White Claw and Fireball.

Moriarty was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, leaving the scene of an accident and cruelty to animals.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.