Netflix rebooting ‘Unsolved Mysteries’

Published: Jun. 19, 2020 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/WREG) - Netflix is bringing back a beloved classic--the docuseries “Unsolved Mysteries.”

The new show will premier on July 1 with an episode titled “Berkshire UFO.” It will be part of a six-episode mini-series and will be followed by six more episodes in October.

The series will recount start with “Berkshires UFO,” the story of an unidentified flying object seen in September 1969 in Sheffield, Massachusetts.

The original show depicted real-life mysteries, unsolved crimes, missing persons cases, conspiracy theories and urban legends--with unique reenactments. The 1987 show covered secret historical events, ghost sightings, alien abductions and UFOs.

By Ben Cathey
