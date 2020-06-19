Advertisement

North Carolina man accused of firing AR-15 at homeless camp

North Carolina police say a man fired an AR-15 during a confrontation at a homeless camp in Wilmington Wednesday evening.
(WIFR)
Published: Jun. 18, 2020 at 8:12 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, NC. (WVLT/WECT) - North Carolina police say a man fired an AR-15 during a confrontation at a homeless camp in Wilmington Wednesday evening.

Wilmington police said 52-year-old Patrick Gallipoli entered a wooded area armed with an AR-15 and a .45 caliber handgun to confront homless people camped out there. Police responded to the area just before 9 p.m. after being alerted by the city’s gunfire detection system.

Police said they heard yelling near the area when they arrived, but no injuries were reported.

Gallipoli was arrested on charges of going armed to the terror of the public and discharging a firearm within city limits.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WVLT News

Ex-assistant DA, her ex-boyfriend charged with extortion

Updated: moments ago
Officials said a former Tennessee assistant district attorney was accused of dismissing charges in exchange for money.

WVLT News

Kentucky man sentenced for illicit sexual conduct in Cambodia

Updated: moments ago
Officials say a Kentucky man was sentenced to prison for engaging in illicit sexual conduct while traveling and living in Cambodia.

WVLT News

Thousands of fake designer face masks seized in New Orleans

Updated: moments ago
Thousands of counterfeit luxury brand masks were seized in New Orleans and Shreveport, border agents said.

WVLT News

911 dispatcher killed outside of Georgia bar

Updated: 6 minutes ago
A 24-year-old man was arrested after a 911 dispatcher was shot and killed outside of a bar and grill in Macon, Georgia.

WVLT News

Tennesseans speak out after witnessing death of Rayshard Brooks

Updated: 8 minutes ago
The death of a black man at the hands of police has sparked more civil unrest in Atlanta, just weeks after the death of George Floyd.

Latest News

WVLT News

Governor Lee to sign Juneteenth proclamation

Updated: 13 minutes ago
Governor Lee announced Thursday he would sign a Juneteenth proclamation.

WVLT News

University of Florida ends ‘gator bait’ chant citing history of racism

Updated: 1 hours ago
In a letter from President Kent Fuchs, the University of Florida on Thursday announced steps it plans to take to stand against racism, including discontinuing the “gator bait” chant.

WVLT News

FTC launches lawsuit against businessman for allegedly sending ads that looked like stimulus check information

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Federal Trade Commission filed a lawsuit against a Louisiana-based company and its founder for allegedly sending people ads in the mail that appeared to be COVID-19 stimulus check information.

WVLT News

Facebook removes Trump ads with symbols once used by Nazis

Updated: 2 hours ago
Facebook has removed campaign ads by President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence that featured an upside-down red triangle, a symbol once used by Nazis to designate political prisoners, communists and others in concentration camps.

WVLT News

Is the ‘blue flu’ putting emergency services at-risk after charges filed in Rayshard Brooks case?

Updated: 2 hours ago
Across the nation, police agencies are reportedly seeing a change in morale or what officers call “blue flu.”