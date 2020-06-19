North Carolina man accused of firing AR-15 at homeless camp

WILMINGTON, NC. (WVLT/WECT) - North Carolina police say a man fired an AR-15 during a confrontation at a homeless camp in Wilmington Wednesday evening.

Wilmington police said 52-year-old Patrick Gallipoli entered a wooded area armed with an AR-15 and a .45 caliber handgun to confront homless people camped out there. Police responded to the area just before 9 p.m. after being alerted by the city’s gunfire detection system.

Police said they heard yelling near the area when they arrived, but no injuries were reported.

Gallipoli was arrested on charges of going armed to the terror of the public and discharging a firearm within city limits.

