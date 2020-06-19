OH Lottery
OH Lottery
Published: Jun. 18, 2020 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Thursday:
01-06-16-27-34, Lucky Ball: 2
(one, six, sixteen, twenty-seven, thirty-four; Lucky Ball: two)
Estimated jackpot: $26 million
2-6-0
(two, six, zero)
8-3-6
(eight, three, six)
4-5-7-7
(four, five, seven, seven)
8-7-2-5
(eight, seven, two, five)
1-7-5-8-8
(one, seven, five, eight, eight)
2-4-5-7-1
(two, four, five, seven, one)
Estimated jackpot: $25 million
10-14-18-26-33
(ten, fourteen, eighteen, twenty-six, thirty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $120,000