OH--Ohio News Digest

CLEVELAND — The team monitoring Cleveland police reform efforts as part of a court-ordered consent decree in place since 2015 will review the actions and performance of the department during recent protests racial injustice. By Mark Gillispie.

COLUMBUS — A group of demonstrators stamped the stairs and walls outside the Ohio Statehouse with red handprints and wrote “hands up, don’t shoot” in protest of police brutality. State troopers began to wash off some of the red paint on the western side of the statehouse in Columbus on Thursday afternoon as protesters watched. The defacement comes amid global unrest over police treatment of black Americans. The recent protest came shortly after Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther decided to order the removal of the Christopher Columbus statue at City Hall. By Farnoush Amiri. SENT: 485 words, photos.

COLUMBUS — Ohio Republicans on Friday censured a former party head who has drawn scorn for campaigning against Donald Trump’s reelection and asking GOP voters to pick Democrat Joe Biden. Matt Borges says the censure won’t stop him from trying to prevent Trump from winning a second term. Borges calls Trump “an existential threat to the country and to the party.” Borges’ leadership of the Right Side PAC has rankled the Ohio Republican Party Central Committee. Through Right Side, Borges is appealing for Republicans to vote for former Vice President Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee, over the GOP incumbent in November’s election. By Julie Carr Smyth, SENT: 253 words.

— NFL players and coaches went home in March and stayed there for the next few months along with most of the world. Football pads were replaced by iPads. Handshakes and high-fives gave way to emojis and video chats. Creativity was the key when the coronavirus pandemic forced everyone away from their usual environments. Coming up with ways to bond as teammates became a task. They played video games and held workout challenges. One team had an online cooking competition. Another designed movie posters. Team building in the NFL truly went high-tech in a time of social distancing. By Dennis Waszak Jr. With AP photos.

