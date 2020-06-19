Associated Press Ohio Daybook for Friday, Jun. 19.

--------------------

Friday, Jun. 19 10:00 AM Ohio Republican State Central and Executive Committee meeting

Weblinks: http://www.ohiogop.org, https://twitter.com/ohiogop

Contacts: Elizabeth Giannone, Ohio Republican Party, egiannone@ohiogop.org, 1 917 696 3512

--------------------

Friday, Jun. 19 1:00 PM Fed Chair Powell and FRB Cleveland president participate in Building a Resilient Workforce event - Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester discuss 'Building a Resilient Workforce' during a livestreamed event with Youngstown, OH-area community leaders, and business owners

Weblinks: http://www.clevelandfed.org/, https://twitter.com/ClevelandFed

Contacts: Andrew Zajac, Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland executive communications, andrew.zajac@clev.frb.org, 1 216 579 3196

--------------------

Friday, Jun. 19 Casinos and other sectors allowed to resume operations in Ohio - Casinos, racinos, amusement parks and water parks allowed to resume operations in Ohio, subject to certain health and safety regulations, as more restrictions put in place to mitigate the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) are relaxed

Weblinks: http://coronavirus.ohio.gov, https://twitter.com/ohgov

Contacts: Dan Tierney, Office of Ohio Gov. DeWine, 1 614 644 0957

--------------------

Friday, Jun. 19 Juneteenth, commemorating the end of slavery in the U.S. - Juneteenth, commemorating the end of slavery in the U.S., on the anniversary of Union soldiers telling enslaved African Americans in Galveston, TX, that the Civil War had ended and they were free (1865) * 46 states and Washington, DC, recognize the day as a state holiday or day of recognition, with Hawaii, North Dakota and South Dakota the exceptions

--------------------

--------------------

Saturday, Jun. 20 7:00 PM Surrogates campaign for President Trump at rally in Oklahoma - Over 50 surrogates campaign for President Donald Trump at his 'Make America Great Again! Rally' in Tulsa, OK, including Republicans Sens. Jim Inhofe, James Lankford, and Tom Cotton and Reps. Tom Cole, Frank Lucas, Markwayne Mullin, Kevin Hern, Mike Johnson, Jim Jordan, David Kustoff, Debbie Lesko, Greg Pence. Elise Stefanik, and Lee Zeldin, Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt and Lieutenant Governor Matt Pinnell, National Republican Congressional Committee Chairman Tom Emmer, Trump 2020 COO Michael Glassner, Senior Advisor for Strategic Communications Mercedes Schlapp (and her husband American Conservative Union Chairman Matt Schlapp), Senior Advisors Katrina Pierson and Jason Miller, and Communications Director Tim Murtaugh, Republican National Committee Co-Chair Tommy Hicks, former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi, My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell, former Rep. Sean Duffy, and Black Voices for Trump Co-Chairs Herman Cain, Pastor Darrell Scott, and 'Diamond and Silk'

Location: BOK Center, 200 South Denver Ave W, Tulsa, OK

Weblinks: http://www.donaldjtrump.com, https://twitter.com/realdonaldtrump

Contacts: Trump for President press, pressoffice@donaldtrump.com

--------------------

Saturday, Jun. 20 CANCELED: African Pride Gospel SuperFest - CANCELED: 19th annual African Pride Gospel SuperFest, national syndicated televised gospel music event * Canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Benjamin & Marian Schuster Performing Arts Center, 1 W 2nd St, Dayton, OH

Weblinks: http://www.gospelsuperfest.com/

Contacts: Gospel Superfest, unitedtv@msn.com, 1 800 219 0337