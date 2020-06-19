Police: Women put gun in victim’s mouth

WILLIAMSON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two women are behind bars after police say they pistol whipped their victim, and put the gun in their mouth.

According to the Williamson Police Department Heather Musick and Jaquaylla "Q" Kessler are facing several charges including armed robbery.

WPD tells WSAZ that the women went into a home in the west end of Williamson to committ a nighttime burglary on June 16 around 3 a.m..

Once inside the home police say the women hit the victim with a pistol, then put the gun inside the victim’s mouth threatening them.

Police say during the robbery they got away with the victim's gun, phone and $27,000.

The women are in the Southwestern Regional Jail.

