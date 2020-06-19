Roane State student tests positive for COVID-19

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Roane State Community College student has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the college.

The college said the student alerted school officials to their positive test result June 18. The student has not shown any symptoms and is in quarantine at home.

According to a release from the school, the case was identified during a precautionary health screening. The student was inside the Coffey-McNally Building on the Oak Ridge campus June 16. The college has been in the process of closing the building and notifying people who made direct contact with the student.

The building is expected to re-open Monday.

Roane State said it was the first confirmed student case.

