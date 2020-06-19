Advertisement

SC lawmakers push to name June ‘Black Lives Matter’ month

Lawmakers in South Carolina are pushing to name June "Black Lives Matter Month" in their state.
Local attorney will serve at the President of the Kentucky Bar Association
Local attorney will serve at the President of the Kentucky Bar Association(MGN)
Published: Jun. 19, 2020 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WVLT/WCSC) - Lawmakers in South Carolina are pushing to name June “Black Lives Matter Month” in their state.

WCSC reported that five Democratic members of the South Carolina House plan to file legislation that would name June “Black Lives Matter Month.” State Rep. J.A. Moore announced the measure Friday.

“Given what has happened in our country in recent weeks, this is show a support for the change that is being demanded in the streets,” Moore said. “This is more than a symbol. This will serve as a reminder of the work that needs to be done so that there will not be more George Floyds or Walter Scotts in the future.”

Moore said June is a significant month in U.S. African American history. It includes the Junteenth holiday that celebrates enslaved people learning of their freedom in Texas.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WCSC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WVLT News

ETSU creates LGBTQ+ staff, faculty association

Updated: 18 minutes ago
East Tennessee State University announced it has created a new organization--the Faculty and Staff LGBTQ+ Association.

WVLT News

Wearing water bottles? Entrepreneurs create clothes in Tenn. from recycled plastic

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Ben Cathey
Eight million plastic water bottles now exist as sustainable clothing, and many pieces were created in Tennessee.

WVLT News

Frussies Deli to close for at least several months

Updated: 21 minutes ago
In a post on its Facebook page, Frussies Deli said it will close for “at least a few months” after Friday.

WVLT News

UT athlete tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 41 minutes ago
A male student is reportedly the first UT athlete to test positive for COVID-19, according to Volquest.com.

Latest News

WVLT News

Teenage girls arrested after police chase in stolen vehicle

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Blount County Sheriff's Office said three teenage girls, a 16-year-old and two 14-year-olds, were arrested following a police chase in a vehicle Friday afternoon.

WVLT News

Netflix rebooting ‘Unsolved Mysteries’

Updated: 1 hour ago
Netflix is bringing back a true classic--"Unsolved Mysteries."

WVLT News

3 found dead inside Knoxville apartment, no signs of foul play

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Knoxville Police Department said three adults were found dead inside an apartment on Dandridge Avenue Friday afternoon.

WVLT News

AMC says it won’t require guests to wear masks when theaters reopen

Updated: 1 hour ago
Guests will have the choice to wear a mask but all employees will be required to wear one.

WVLT News

Elderly Nashville woman arrested for shooting man she thought was a thief

Updated: 1 hour ago
An 88-year-old Nashville woman was charged after investigators said she shot a man she believed was a thief.

WVLT News

Abortion law prompts lawsuit against Tennessee

Updated: 1 hour ago
In response to the law, the American Civil Liberties Union of Tennessee, Planned Parenthood and the Center for Reproductive Rights are filing a lawsuit against Tennessee.