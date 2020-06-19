SC lawmakers push to name June ‘Black Lives Matter’ month

(WVLT/WCSC) - Lawmakers in South Carolina are pushing to name June “Black Lives Matter Month” in their state.

WCSC reported that five Democratic members of the South Carolina House plan to file legislation that would name June “Black Lives Matter Month.” State Rep. J.A. Moore announced the measure Friday.

“Given what has happened in our country in recent weeks, this is show a support for the change that is being demanded in the streets,” Moore said. “This is more than a symbol. This will serve as a reminder of the work that needs to be done so that there will not be more George Floyds or Walter Scotts in the future.”

Moore said June is a significant month in U.S. African American history. It includes the Junteenth holiday that celebrates enslaved people learning of their freedom in Texas.

