Advertisement

SEC pushing Mississippi to change flag

The Southeastern Conference is considering barring league championship events in Mississippi until the state changes its flag.
SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey. (Source: Christina Chambers/WBRC)
SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey. (Source: Christina Chambers/WBRC)(WTOK)
Published: Jun. 18, 2020 at 9:30 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The Southeastern Conference is considering barring league championship events in Mississippi until the state changes its flag.

“It is past time for change to be made to the flag of the State of Mississippi,” Commissioner Greg Sankey said Thursday in a statement. “Our students deserve an opportunity to learn and compete in environments that are inclusive and welcoming to all. In the event there is no change, there will be consideration of precluding Southeastern Conference championship events from being conducted in the State of Mississippi until the flag is changed.”

The NCAA already said it would not schedule postseason events in Mississippi because of the flag that features the Confederate Battle Flag in the upper left corner.

Mississippi State University President Mark Keenum released a statement after Sankey’s comments.

“Clearly, the current national climate is such that this debate may produce unintended consequences for our student athletes here at Mississippi State University and those at the University of Mississippi,” Keenum said. “In addition, there may be similar unintended consequences for academic pursuits at our all our state’s public universities and negative economic impacts on the state’s communities as well.

“Since 2015, our Student Association, Robert Holland Faculty Senate and university administration have been firmly on record in support of changing the state flag. I have reiterated that view to our state’s leaders on multiple occasions, including during face-to-face discussions in recent days and hours. On June 12, I wrote to the governor, lieutenant governor and speaker of the Mississippi House reaffirming that support. The letter said, in part, that our flag should be unifying, not a symbol that divides us. I emphasized that it is time for a renewed, respectful debate on this issue.”

Latest News

Sports

Avah Cherry

Updated: 33 minutes ago
Mountain Bike Racer

Vols Sports

Vols hope to wear black jerseys against Kentucky to raise money for BLM

Updated: 5 hours ago
“This is the first time I can remember having these conversations about how to create change. I want to be an advocate of that,” Pruitt said.

WVLT News

Vols running back Tim Jordan no longer on the team following arrest

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WVLT Staff
Jordan, a rising senior, started four games for the Vols this past season.

WVLT News

NCAA approves preseason plan for college football

Updated: 12 hours ago
Division-1 Council sets guidelines for on and off the field work prior to the upcoming 2020 college football season.

WVLT News

Admirals charting new course

Updated: Jun. 17, 2020 at 9:55 PM EDT
Farragut football program adjusting to new procedures in the wake of Covid-19

Latest News

Sports

Admirals charting a new course

Updated: Jun. 17, 2020 at 9:52 PM EDT
Farragut football fighting through changing times

Sports

Tennessee State University football game canceled due to coronavirus

Updated: Jun. 17, 2020 at 8:34 PM EDT
|
By Zack Rickens
The game between Tennessee State University and Jackson State University was scheduled for Sept. 12 at the Liberty Bowl in Memphis.

Sports

Despite uncertainties, star basketball player sticking with Roane State

Updated: Jun. 17, 2020 at 6:43 PM EDT
Jacob Naylor said he's remaining a Raider despite two Kentucky-based colleges asking him to transfer.

Pro Sports

Uncertainty continues for MLB

Updated: Jun. 17, 2020 at 10:22 AM EDT
Big leaguers continue to train as the MLB Union and the team owners continue to try and hash out a plan.

Sports

Unusual season for MLB

Updated: Jun. 17, 2020 at 10:04 AM EDT

Vols Sports

Artis opens up about new role as UT Director of Sports Performance

Updated: Jun. 17, 2020 at 1:15 AM EDT
A.J. Artis talks about his new position as UT's Strength and Conditioning coach