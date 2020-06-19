Stormy afternoon, much hotter this weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Storms may dampen your plans this evening, but you’ll be able to get outside and enjoy the sunshine and the heat this weekend.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Scattered rain and storms continue to develop along the Plateau, south Valley and Foothills early this afternoon. Those downpours will spill into the Valley through the early evening hours. An isolated half inch to an inch of rain is possible, but others will still need the sprinklers. Highs will reach the lower 80s with the humidity making it feel several degrees warmer.

Storms will gradually wind down around sunset this evening, becoming partly cloudy again, with patchy fog, and a low around 63 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Stray showers are still a possibility this weekend, but temperatures start climbing back up as this stubborn storm system finally moves away from our area. You’ll want to soak it up now as more likely chances for rain and storms return as early as Monday evening.

Saturday’s high will flirt with 90 degrees, but the “feels like” temperatures will be just a touch hotter thanks to that building humidity. We’ll enjoy plenty of sunshine, but an isolated shower or storm could pop-up. Father’s Day Sunday comes with a mix of sun and clouds, which could help spark off an isolated shower or storm. Highs will jump into the low to mid 90s, but it will still feel even hotter. Just make sure you’re staying hydrated and lathering on the sunscreen if you’re spending any time outside with dad!

Our next storm system will move our way again early next week, bringing a more likely chance of rain and storms to our area. As of now, this will increase rain chances late Monday with more on and off rain and storms through the middle of the week.

We’ll keep you updated on the latest forecast on WVLT News!

