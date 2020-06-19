Advertisement

Study: Too much sitting raises risk of cancer

If you need motivation to work out, a new study might just give you one. Research published in JAMA Oncology claims too much sitting can raise your risk for cancer.
(WSAW)
Published: Jun. 18, 2020 at 11:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - If you need motivation to work out, a new study might just give you one. Research published in JAMA Oncology claims too much sitting can raise your risk for cancer.

"This is the first study that definitively shows a strong association between not moving and cancer death," said lead author Dr. Susan Gilchrist, an associate professor of clinical cancer prevention at the MD Anderson Cancer Center at the University of Texas.

She added that replacing 30 minutes of sitting with either light, moderate or vigorous exercise can lower the risk.

"Our findings reinforce that it's important to 'sit less and move more,'" Gilchrist said in a statement.

CNN reported that the study asked 8,000 people to wear a tracking device during their waking hours for seven days over the time period between 2009 and 2013. None of the participants had cancer at the start of the study.

Researchers said, after a five-year follow up, the most sedentary people had an 82 percent higher risk of dying from cancer compared to those who were less sedentary, even after they adjusted for age, sex and disease status.

People who replaced 30 minutes of sitting with light-intensity activity--such as walking--reduced their risk of cancer by 8 percent, the study said.

"Conversations with my patients always begin with why they don't have time to exercise," said Gilchrist, who leads MD Anderson's Healthy Heart Program. "I tell them to consider standing up for 5 minutes every hour at work or taking the stairs instead of the elevator. It might not sound like a lot, but this study tells us even light activity has cancer survival benefits."

The benefits for moderate-intensity activity were even greater, reducing the cancer risk by 31 percent. Examples of moderate activities would include biking, brisk walking, gardening or water aerobics.

“Incorporating 30 minutes of movement into your daily life can help reduce your risk of death from cancer,” Gilchrist said. “Our next step is to investigate how objectively measured sedentary behavior impacts site-specific cancer incidence and if gender and race play a role.”

Copyright 2020 WVLT via CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WVLT News

East Tennessee wedding industry recovers from COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Robert Grant
June is the busiest month for weddings since the coronavirus outbreak started in March.

WVLT News

Google Chrome users could have been impacted by spy campaign, report says

Updated: 1 hours ago
Chrome extensions downloaded millions of times were used to spy on Google's users in a massive surveillance campaign, according to a new report.

WVLT News

Roane State student tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
A Roane State Community College student has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the college.

WVLT News

Dollywood’s Splash Country reopens with restrictions, extra sanitizing

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kyle Grainger
Dollywood's Splash Country reopens with restrictions and extra sanitizing across the park.

Latest News

WVLT News

Boy dies after drowning at Mead’s Quarry

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Knoxville Police Department said a boy died after a drowning incident at Mead’s Quarry Thursday evening.

WVLT News

Governor Lee to sign Juneteenth proclamation

Updated: 3 hours ago
Governor Lee announced Thursday he would sign a Juneteenth proclamation.

WVLT News

Florida could be the next epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic, report warns

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Li Cohen
Florida is continuing to move forward with its reopening plans, despite having a week of record-breaking spikes in coronavirus cases.

WVLT News

SEC pushing Mississippi to change flag

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Southeastern Conference is considering barring league championship events in Mississippi until the state changes its flag.

Forecast

One more wave of storms ahead of weekend warmth

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Austin Bowling
It's a little warmer, but the heat really moves in this weekend after scattered storms develop and move through at times the rest of this week.

WVLT News

How black history is taught in schools faces new scrutiny

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KEN MILLER and MICHAEL MELIA
For decades, when it was discussed at all, the killing of hundreds of people in a prosperous black business district nearly a century ago was referred to as the Tulsa race riot.