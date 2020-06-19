TBI investigating after 2 found dead in Union County home

UNION COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said an investigation is underway after two people were found dead in a Union County home.

Union County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the 300 block of Beard Valley Road on Wednesday around 9:01 p.m to investigate the death of two individuals.

TBI was called in to assist the UCSO with the death investigation.

The two victims were sent to the Knox County Regional Forensics Center for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

The names of the victims have not been released as authorities work to contact family members.

Investigators said there are “no apparent signs of foul play,” but the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.