Advertisement

Teenage girls arrested after police chase in stolen vehicle

The Blount County Sheriff's Office said three teenage girls, a 16-year-old and two 14-year-olds, were arrested following a police chase in a vehicle Friday afternoon.
Gulf Coast State College officials say they've seen more people enroll in the Law Enforcement Academy in the last few years.
Gulf Coast State College officials say they've seen more people enroll in the Law Enforcement Academy in the last few years.(WJHG/WECP)
Published: Jun. 19, 2020 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Blount County Sheriff’s Office said three teenage girls: a 16-year-old and two 14-year-olds, were arrested following a police chase in a vehicle Friday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office said shortly after noon on June 19, a deputy saw a 2009 gold Chevrolet Equinox on Robert C. Jackson Drive that was a suspect vehicle in a string of car burglaries at an apartment complex on Middlesettlements Road in Alcoa. Investigators said the vehicle was stolen and the deputy attempted a traffic stop. However, the vehicle’s driver continued onto Highway 321.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, deputies were able to stop the vehicle just past the Highway 19 Bypass. Deputies said the three teenagers took off on foot. The 16-year-old was caught in the parking lot of Maryville Commons on Watkins Road. Investigators said she was reaching into her waistband where deputies said she had a handgun. The gun had reportedly been stolen out of a vehicle in Alcoa earlier Friday.

Investigators said the two other teenagers were captured by officials in the same area within minutes.

The three teenagers were charged with theft of a motor vehicle by a delinquent. The 16-year-old was also charged with felony evading arrest, possession of a stolen vehicle, two counts of felony reckless endangerment, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony and aggravated assault.

One of the 14-year-olds was also charged with simple possession of marijuana. Investigators said all charges are “delinquent by” due to their ages.

The sheriff’s office said the teenagers were transported to the Blount County Juvenile Facility where they will be held for 72 hours pending a hearing. The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WVLT News

SC lawmakers push to name June ‘Black Lives Matter’ month

Updated: 16 minutes ago
Lawmakers in South Carolina are pushing to name June "Black Lives Matter Month" in their state.

WVLT News

ETSU creates LGBTQ+ staff, faculty association

Updated: 18 minutes ago
East Tennessee State University announced it has created a new organization--the Faculty and Staff LGBTQ+ Association.

WVLT News

Wearing water bottles? Entrepreneurs create clothes in Tenn. from recycled plastic

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Ben Cathey
Eight million plastic water bottles now exist as sustainable clothing, and many pieces were created in Tennessee.

WVLT News

Frussies Deli to close for at least several months

Updated: 21 minutes ago
In a post on its Facebook page, Frussies Deli said it will close for “at least a few months” after Friday.

WVLT News

UT athlete tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 41 minutes ago
A male student is reportedly the first UT athlete to test positive for COVID-19, according to Volquest.com.

Latest News

WVLT News

Netflix rebooting ‘Unsolved Mysteries’

Updated: 1 hour ago
Netflix is bringing back a true classic--"Unsolved Mysteries."

WVLT News

3 found dead inside Knoxville apartment, no signs of foul play

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Knoxville Police Department said three adults were found dead inside an apartment on Dandridge Avenue Friday afternoon.

WVLT News

AMC says it won’t require guests to wear masks when theaters reopen

Updated: 1 hour ago
Guests will have the choice to wear a mask but all employees will be required to wear one.

WVLT News

Elderly Nashville woman arrested for shooting man she thought was a thief

Updated: 1 hour ago
An 88-year-old Nashville woman was charged after investigators said she shot a man she believed was a thief.

WVLT News

Abortion law prompts lawsuit against Tennessee

Updated: 1 hour ago
In response to the law, the American Civil Liberties Union of Tennessee, Planned Parenthood and the Center for Reproductive Rights are filing a lawsuit against Tennessee.