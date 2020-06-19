Teenage girls arrested after police chase in stolen vehicle

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Blount County Sheriff’s Office said three teenage girls: a 16-year-old and two 14-year-olds, were arrested following a police chase in a vehicle Friday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office said shortly after noon on June 19, a deputy saw a 2009 gold Chevrolet Equinox on Robert C. Jackson Drive that was a suspect vehicle in a string of car burglaries at an apartment complex on Middlesettlements Road in Alcoa. Investigators said the vehicle was stolen and the deputy attempted a traffic stop. However, the vehicle’s driver continued onto Highway 321.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, deputies were able to stop the vehicle just past the Highway 19 Bypass. Deputies said the three teenagers took off on foot. The 16-year-old was caught in the parking lot of Maryville Commons on Watkins Road. Investigators said she was reaching into her waistband where deputies said she had a handgun. The gun had reportedly been stolen out of a vehicle in Alcoa earlier Friday.

Investigators said the two other teenagers were captured by officials in the same area within minutes.

The three teenagers were charged with theft of a motor vehicle by a delinquent. The 16-year-old was also charged with felony evading arrest, possession of a stolen vehicle, two counts of felony reckless endangerment, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony and aggravated assault.

One of the 14-year-olds was also charged with simple possession of marijuana. Investigators said all charges are “delinquent by” due to their ages.

The sheriff’s office said the teenagers were transported to the Blount County Juvenile Facility where they will be held for 72 hours pending a hearing. The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending.

