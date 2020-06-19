Advertisement

Tennesseans speak out after witnessing death of Rayshard Brooks

The death of a black man at the hands of police has sparked more civil unrest in Atlanta, just weeks after the death of George Floyd.
Rayshard Brooks, 27, was shot Friday night at a Wendy's in Atlanta by Officer Garrett Rolfe, according to investigators. (Source: Atlanta Police Department)
Rayshard Brooks, 27, was shot Friday night at a Wendy's in Atlanta by Officer Garrett Rolfe, according to investigators.
ATLANTA (WVLT/WMC) --The death of a black man at the hands of police has sparked more civil unrest in Atlanta, just weeks after the death of George Floyd.

Investigators say 27-year-old Rayshard Brooks was shot and killed by Atlanta officer Garrett Rolfe. Police were called to a Wendy’s over complaints of a car blocking the drive-thru lane. An officer found Brooks asleep behind the wheel, and a breath test showed he was intoxicated.

Police body-camera video showed Brooks and officers having a relatively calm and respectful conversation — “almost jovial,” according to the district attorney — for more than 40 minutes before things rapidly turned violent when officers tried to handcuff him. Brooks wrestled with officers, grabbed one of their stun guns and fired it at one of them as he ran through the parking lot.

An autopsy found he was shot twice in the back. One shot pierced his heart, the district attorney said. At least one bullet went into a vehicle that was in line at Wendy’s drive-thru. After Brooks was shot, he was given no medical attention for over two minutes, despite Atlanta police policy that says officers must offer timely help, Howard said.

Rolfe was fired and then charged in Brooks’ death with felony murder. Another officer, Devin Brosnan, was charged with aggravated assault after the DA said he stood on Brooks’ shoulder as he struggled for his life.

Three witnesses to the incident were Memphis residents, WMC reported. Attorney Shean Williams, seen at a news conference in Atlanta, represents the three Tennesseans who saw the shooting that night.

“They were scared to death. They witnessed an execution in their viewpoint and saw someone die right in front of them,” said Williams.

According to Williams, one of the bullets fired hit the side of the white SUV that the Memphians were in. “They all witnessed the horrific shooting and death of Rayshard Brooks and if things turned out a different way, they could have lost their own lives,” said Williams.

The witnesses said the shooting happened about 10 feet from their vehicle.

