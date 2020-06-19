Advertisement

Tennessee jobless rate fell in May

Tennessee’s jobless rate in May fell compared with a record increase the month before, as more than 300,000 people continued to receive unemployment payouts during the coronavirus outbreak.
Continued unemployment claims decrease in Tennessee.
Continued unemployment claims decrease in Tennessee.(MGN)
Published: Jun. 18, 2020 at 8:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee’s jobless rate in May fell compared with a record increase the month before, as more than 300,000 people continued to receive unemployment payouts during the coronavirus outbreak.

The Tennessee Department of Labor & Workforce Development reported Thursday that the preliminary seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for May was 11.3%.

That’s a drop of 4.2 percentage points from April, when Tennessee reached its highest monthly unemployment rate ever, at 15.5%.

Unemployment has skyrocketed since March, when Gov. Bill Lee and city and county officials began closing or limiting access to businesses, a move that has led to more than a 600,000 new jobless claims.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WVLT News

Governor Lee to sign Juneteenth proclamation

Updated: 10 minutes ago
Governor Lee announced Thursday he would sign a Juneteenth proclamation.

WVLT News

SEC pushing Mississippi to change flag

Updated: 28 minutes ago
The Southeastern Conference is considering barring league championship events in Mississippi until the state changes its flag.

Forecast

One more wave of storms ahead of weekend warmth

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Austin Bowling
It's a little warmer, but the heat really moves in this weekend after scattered storms develop and move through at times the rest of this week.

WVLT News

How black history is taught in schools faces new scrutiny

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By KEN MILLER and MICHAEL MELIA
For decades, when it was discussed at all, the killing of hundreds of people in a prosperous black business district nearly a century ago was referred to as the Tulsa race riot.

WVLT News

500 Delta employees test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
Five hundred employees with Delta Air Lines reportedly tested positive for COVID-19, and 10 of them died due to the virus, the Atlanta Journal Constitution reported.

Latest News

WVLT News

Crews respond to possible drowning near Mead’s Quarry

Updated: 1 hour ago
Crews are responding to reports of a possible drowning in Knox County.

WVLT News

North Carolina city set to make wearing masks in public mandatory

Updated: 1 hours ago
North Carolina’s capital city is set to require people wear face coverings in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin’s emergency proclamation takes effect Friday.

WVLT News

You could win a ‘priceless outdoor experience’ in TWRF’s conservation raffle

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Foundation announced it will give away seven “priceless outdoor experience packages” in 2020.

WVLT News

Ex-assistant DA, her ex-boyfriend charged with extortion

Updated: 1 hours ago
Officials said a former Tennessee assistant district attorney was accused of dismissing charges in exchange for money.

WVLT News

Kentucky man sentenced for illicit sexual conduct in Cambodia

Updated: 1 hours ago
Officials say a Kentucky man was sentenced to prison for engaging in illicit sexual conduct while traveling and living in Cambodia.