Advertisement

Tennessee lawmakers advance 6-week abortion ban

Tennessee lawmakers wrapped up a legislative session early Friday by advancing an anti-abortion proposal.
This Jan. 8, 2020, photo shows the Tennessee State Capitol in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
This Jan. 8, 2020, photo shows the Tennessee State Capitol in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)(WVLT)
Published: Jun. 19, 2020 at 7:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Amid nationwide unrest and a global pandemic that wrecked the state budget, Tennessee lawmakers wrapped up a legislative session early Friday by advancing an anti-abortion proposal that includes some of the strictest restrictions in the country.

The passage of the bill shocked Democratic lawmakers and reproductive rights activists who had been assured for weeks that the GOP-dominated Senate would not take up the measure.

Senate leaders had promised only to consider coronavirus- or budget-related proposals. However, just after midnight, the chamber passed the abortion bill backed by Republican Gov. Bill Lee as budget negotiations stalled.

“People are going to wake up tomorrow and we will have passed a bill that we said we weren’t going to take up,” said Democratic Sen. Jeff Yarbro of Nashville.

Under the bill, abortions would be banned once a fetal heartbeat is detected — about six weeks into pregnancy, before many women know they’re pregnant. Similar legislation has been enacted in other states, such as Mississippi and Georgia, but has been blocked by legal challenges.

The bill requires women seeking an abortion to undergo an ultrasound and have the doctor describe and display the image to her.

Also tucked in the 38-page bill was a requirement that doctors inform women that drug-induced abortions may be halted halfway. Medical groups say the claim isn’t backed up by science and there is little information about the reversal procedure’s safety.

Democratic Rep. Gloria Johnson of Knoxville said that women’s reproductive rights were being used “like a bargaining chip” to get the budget passed.

Lee, a Republican, had encouraged the Senate to take up his proposal while talking to reporters earlier that Thursday.

“I believe that life is precious. Every human being is created in the image of God and protecting those lives is important to me. This legislation is an effort to do that,” he said.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Tennessee promised to challenge the law immediately, calling it “flatly unconstitutional.”

“Politicians should not be deciding what is best for women and certainly not making reproductive health care decisions for them. As promised, we will see them in court,” said Hedy Weinberg, executive director of the ACLU Tennessee.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WVLT News

Young immigrants land court win but still face uncertainty

Updated: 18 minutes ago
Activists are vowing to keep fighting for a long-term solution for 650,000 immigrants.

WVLT News

Atlanta police call out sick over charges in fatal shooting

Updated: 31 minutes ago
Interim Chief Rodney Bryant said the sick calls began Wednesday night.

WVLT News

New solo version of Aretha song about race, faith released

Updated: 36 minutes ago
Sony’s RCA Records, RCA Inspiration and Legacy Recordings released the song Friday.

WVLT News

Klobuchar urges Biden to pick nonwhite woman as running mate

Updated: 40 minutes ago
Amy Klobuchar said Thursday that she was dropping out of the running to be vice president.

WVLT News

Police: Women put gun in victim’s mouth

Updated: 45 minutes ago
Two women area facing several charges after police say they committed an armed robbery .

Latest News

WVLT News

TBI investigating after 2 found dead in Union County home

Updated: 1 hour ago
TBI was called in to assist the UCSO with the death investigation.

WVLT News

Coal ash landfill plans put on hold at Bull Run Fossil Plant

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Tennessee Valley Authority said it is withdrawing applications for permits for the proposed landfill.

WVLT News

Body of Oliver Springs officer found in Clinch River

Updated: 2 hours ago
Kingston police said they do not suspect foul play.

Forecast

Few more storms today and getting warmer

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Heather Haley
Temperatures continue to inch up, but we also have more storms flaring up today. Enjoy the weekend ahead, with better rain chances next week.

WVLT News

Roaming mountain lion caught in downtown San Francisco

Updated: 5 hours ago
The disoriented animal roamed the streets for two days until he was spotted by a police officer near Oracle Park, home of the San Francisco Giants, said Officer Adam Lobsinger, a police spokesman.