Thousands of fake designer face masks seized in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVLT/WVUE) - Thousands of counterfeit luxury brand face masks were seized in New Orleans and Shreveport, border agents said.

WVUE reported more than 2,000 fake masks bearing designer logos were seized. On June 9, investigators said a shipment in New Orleans containing 1,208 face masks with Burberry, Supreme and Gucci logos were found. On June 10, 990 fake Chanel face masks were found in Shreveport.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers assigned to the Ports of New Orleans and Shreveport seized more than 2,000 unapproved face masks bearing counterfeit designer logos.

“This is another example of the hard work and diligence shown by our CBP officers,” said Terri Edwards, CBP Port of New Orleans Director. “On one hand, our officers have kept potentially harmful counterfeit items from being introduced into the U.S. commerce. We must do our part to keep the American public protected, especially in the wake of COVID-19. Also, by seizing these shipments, our officers protected the intellectual property rights of legitimate businesses, keeping their trademarks from being used maliciously.”

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.