Trump says he’ll try again to end DACA

President Donald Trump says he will renew the effort to end legal protections for young immigrants after the Supreme Court blocked his first try.
(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)(WIBW)
Published: Jun. 19, 2020 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he will renew the effort to end legal protections for young immigrants after the Supreme Court blocked his first try.

In a tweet Friday morning, Trump said, “The Supreme Court asked us to resubmit on DACA, nothing was lost or won. They “punted”, much like in a football game (where hopefully they would stand for our great American Flag). We will be submitting enhanced papers shortly.”

