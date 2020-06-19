UT athlete tests positive for COVID-19

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A male student is reportedly the first UT athlete to test positive for COVID-19, according to Volquest.com.

According to Volquest, the University of Tennessee said several members of the men’s and women’s basketball teams were tested for the virus. One of the member’s of the men’s team tested positive.

“With a plan already in place, our Sports Medicine staff immediately activated isolation and contact-tracing protocol in collaboration with the Knox County Health Department. We are encouraged by this affirmation that our procedures work,” a UT spokesperson told Volquest.

