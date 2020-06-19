Vandals target Fort Sanders statue

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Vandals targeted a statue in the Fort Sanders neighborhood.

Originally erected by the United Daughters of the Confederacy in 1914, the statue found on 17th Street and Laurel Avenue, reads, “To the memory of the Confederate soldiers who fell in the assault on Fort Sanders. November 29, 1863.”

On Friday, WVLT News crews captured video showing red paint that had been splattered onto the monument. The word ‘defund’ was written on one side with green paint. A sign promoting a rally for Juneteenth was left at the base.

The monument has been targeted before. In 2017, more than 1,000 people signed a petition for its removal.

At that time, Civil War expert and Associate Professor of History at Maryville College Dr. Aaron Astor told WVLT News, “The vandalism of the Fort Sanders UDC monument is troubling for two reasons. First, any defacement of a public memorial is a problem. But second, this particular monument was not really a ‘lost cause’ veneration monument like some of the others in the news. It was more of a battlefield marker commemorating the men fighting under General James Longstreet at the Battle of Fort Sanders in November 1863. It is a monument to the dead—like a cemetery marker—more than a testament to the Confederate cause, as at other sites.”

The Knoxville Police Department announced it was investigating the most recent case of vandalism.

