Wearing water bottles? Entrepreneurs create clothes in Tenn. from recycled plastic

Eight million plastic water bottles now exist as sustainable clothing, and many pieces were created in Tennessee.
Brands make clothing from recycled plastic bottles
Brands make clothing from recycled plastic bottles(Kayla Fuller WVLT)
By Ben Cathey
Published: Jun. 19, 2020 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Eight million plastic water bottles now exist as sustainable clothing, and many pieces were created in Tennessee.

“It’s over 8 million right now, and counting more every day,” said Ryan Moor, CEO of Allmade Apparel.

According to Moor, the clothing industry consumes 100 million drums of oil a year to create polyester for clothing, a process that can have negative implications for the environment.

That’s why brands like Allmade and Nuno are creating clothes using the age-old method: reduce, reuse, recycle.

“We make a special Rocky Top orange for them,” Moor said of his shirts sold in Tennessee. “This has the six recycled water bottles in it. Custom dyed and then made in Tennessee.”

The process starts with shredded plastic, melting them into pellets, returning the material back into polyester that can be turned into a soft yarn.

From there, it’s the finished product, from t-shirts to silken scarves and soon, pocket squares.

“The fabric looks and feels like silk, so it’s really luxurious,” Ann Hintze said of her NeoSilk material, made from recycled plastic. She is the founder and creative director of Nuno.

“We believe sustainable and eco-friendly products don’t have to be beige or brown,” Hintze said.

“We’re only recycling about 30% in the U.S.,” Moor said of why he’s passionate about the cause of recycling.

Hintz said the collection process spans from the landfill to your closet.

You can buy Allmade at Nothing Too Fancy in Market Square and from the local 865Life brand.

