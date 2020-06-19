Advertisement

Woman charged with driving under the influence with child in back seat

A Knoxville woman was arrested after police accused her of driving under the influence with her daughter in the backseat.
Jasmine Rodriguez / Source: (Knox County Sheriff's Office)
Jun. 19, 2020
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville woman was arrested after police accused her of driving under the influence with her daughter in the backseat.

Just after midnight Thursday morning, records show officers found Jasmine Rodguiez propped against the side of a vehicle on Lonas Drive at Hollywood Road.

Rodriguez was reportedly surrounded by a pool of blood, was unsteady on her feet and was unable to explain her injuries. She allegedly indicated to officers she had been driving. Officers reportedly found her two-year-old daughter in the back seat of the car.

Rodriguez allegedly said she had taken a Percocet before the crash, according to records.

Rodriguez was taken to UT Medical Center for treatment of her injuries, then booked into the Knox County Jail. She faces charges of DUI and reckless endangerment.

