Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame makes diversity declaration

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame (WBHOF) released a statement on their mission to continue to make diversity and inclusion a part of its culture.

President Dana Hart said women’s basketball has been at the forefront of diversity for many years and the WBHOF intends to uphold those high standards to be all-inclusive.

The WBHOF and Hart released the following statement:

“It is our policy that all persons be provided equal opportunities regardless of race, color, gender, sexual orientation, age, religion, creed, economic status, national origin, marital status, or disability. Each of us within the women’s basketball community have the responsibility to uphold what is right, not just because it is right, but because all people deserve to be treated equally and with respect.

The WBHOF has heard the cries for inclusion, equality, and diversity in recent weeks. We will continue to listen, learn, and participate in providing support through programming and outreach in order to have an impact on the inequality facing all underrepresented groups. We will continue to support equality with our resources of ticket donations, programs, and our time. We will continue to work with the YWCA to promote programs that will eliminate racism, empower women, and promote peace, justice, freedom, and dignity for all.

We will continue to work with the UT Center for Sport, Peace and Society on their international outreach and disability sport mission for peace through sport. We will continue to be a Hall of Fame that is inclusive for all who visit the hall, support the hall, serve on the Board of Directors, work at the hall and those who are fortunate to be called our Inductees. There is much work to do in our world to secure equal rights for all, we join you in this journey for equality and inclusion.”

