Advertisement

You could win a ‘priceless outdoor experience’ in TWRF’s conservation raffle

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Foundation announced it will give away seven “priceless outdoor experience packages” in 2020.
(KMVT)
Published: Jun. 18, 2020 at 8:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Foundation announced it will give away seven “priceless outdoor experience packages” in 2020.

The prizes are part of a charity raffle.

“This Tennessee Conservation Raffle offers once in a lifetime experiences like elk hunting in the premier zone, deer hunting on Presidents Island, and fishing with Bill Dance,” said Kurt Holbert, chairman of the Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission. “I hope that everyone who values wildlife in Tennessee buys chances to win one of these great packages.”

Tickets for the raffle can be purchased online here.

According to an announcement, “The winning tickets will be drawn live this year at the August meeting of the Commission which will be held in Kingsport. The seven winners will be drawn for the seven great packages. The first person drawn will get to select the prize package they prefer. The next person drawn will select their package and the process will continue until all seven packages are selected.”

To learn more about the prizes click here.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WVLT News

Governor Lee to sign Juneteenth proclamation

Updated: 10 minutes ago
Governor Lee announced Thursday he would sign a Juneteenth proclamation.

WVLT News

SEC pushing Mississippi to change flag

Updated: 28 minutes ago
The Southeastern Conference is considering barring league championship events in Mississippi until the state changes its flag.

Forecast

One more wave of storms ahead of weekend warmth

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Austin Bowling
It's a little warmer, but the heat really moves in this weekend after scattered storms develop and move through at times the rest of this week.

WVLT News

How black history is taught in schools faces new scrutiny

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By KEN MILLER and MICHAEL MELIA
For decades, when it was discussed at all, the killing of hundreds of people in a prosperous black business district nearly a century ago was referred to as the Tulsa race riot.

WVLT News

500 Delta employees test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
Five hundred employees with Delta Air Lines reportedly tested positive for COVID-19, and 10 of them died due to the virus, the Atlanta Journal Constitution reported.

Latest News

WVLT News

Crews respond to possible drowning near Mead’s Quarry

Updated: 1 hour ago
Crews are responding to reports of a possible drowning in Knox County.

WVLT News

North Carolina city set to make wearing masks in public mandatory

Updated: 1 hours ago
North Carolina’s capital city is set to require people wear face coverings in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin’s emergency proclamation takes effect Friday.

WVLT News

Tennessee jobless rate fell in May

Updated: 1 hours ago
Tennessee’s jobless rate in May fell compared with a record increase the month before, as more than 300,000 people continued to receive unemployment payouts during the new coronavirus outbreak.

WVLT News

Ex-assistant DA, her ex-boyfriend charged with extortion

Updated: 1 hours ago
Officials said a former Tennessee assistant district attorney was accused of dismissing charges in exchange for money.

WVLT News

Kentucky man sentenced for illicit sexual conduct in Cambodia

Updated: 1 hours ago
Officials say a Kentucky man was sentenced to prison for engaging in illicit sexual conduct while traveling and living in Cambodia.