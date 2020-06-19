You could win a ‘priceless outdoor experience’ in TWRF’s conservation raffle

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Foundation announced it will give away seven “priceless outdoor experience packages” in 2020.

The prizes are part of a charity raffle.

“This Tennessee Conservation Raffle offers once in a lifetime experiences like elk hunting in the premier zone, deer hunting on Presidents Island, and fishing with Bill Dance,” said Kurt Holbert, chairman of the Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission. “I hope that everyone who values wildlife in Tennessee buys chances to win one of these great packages.”

Tickets for the raffle can be purchased online here.

According to an announcement, “The winning tickets will be drawn live this year at the August meeting of the Commission which will be held in Kingsport. The seven winners will be drawn for the seven great packages. The first person drawn will get to select the prize package they prefer. The next person drawn will select their package and the process will continue until all seven packages are selected.”

To learn more about the prizes click here.

