2 shot, 1 fatally, in Seattle protest zone

Pedestrians walk in the street where blockades keep traffic back from a closed Seattle police precinct Thursday, June 18, 2020, in Seattle, in what has been named the Capitol Hill Occupied Protest zone. Police pulled back from several blocks of the city's Capitol Hill neighborhood near the department's East Precinct building earlier in the month after clashes with people protesting the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Pedestrians walk in the street where blockades keep traffic back from a closed Seattle police precinct Thursday, June 18, 2020, in Seattle, in what has been named the Capitol Hill Occupied Protest zone. Police pulled back from several blocks of the city's Capitol Hill neighborhood near the department's East Precinct building earlier in the month after clashes with people protesting the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.(Elaine Thompson | AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
By the Associated Press
Published: Jun. 20, 2020 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SEATTLE — A shooting in Seattle’s protest zone has left one person dead and another critically injured.

Authorities say the shooting before dawn Saturday happened in the area known as CHOP, which stands for Capitol Hill Occupied Protest.

Seattle Police Sgt. Lauren Truscott told The Seattle Times that she didn’t know whether police had taken anyone into custody and said she had no immediate details about how the shooting unfolded.

Harborview Medical Center spokesperson Susan Gregg says two males with gunshot wounds arrived in a private vehicle at the hospital at at about 3 a.m. One died and the other was in critical condition.

Protesters have cordoned off several blocks near a police station in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood in the wake of demonstrations against police violence since the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis several weeks ago.

Police have largely retreated from the zone after clashes with protesters ended with people throwing things at police and police using tear gas and other crowd-control munitions. City officials have said they are still communicating with protest leaders, who had pledged to keep the peace in the zone.

The situation has drawn the continued ire of President Donald Trump. His tweets about possibly sending in the military have been met with condemnation from Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan and Gov. Jay Inslee, both Democrats.

